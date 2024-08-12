Member Login
Home » Investing » My 3 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Stocks for August 2024

My 3 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Stocks for August 2024

The biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom are semiconductor stocks, as chips lay the foundation for parallel computing used for AI workloads.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.

Source: Getty Images

Developing semiconductors is one of the most complex and expensive forms of technology. With the speed at which computing power is growing, building a chip from scratch will take years and billions of dollars. China has been looking to generate its own chips but failed to beat the United States in advanced chips. Such entry barriers make Artificial Intelligence (AI) semiconductor stocks a worthy investment.

However, note that semiconductor stocks are cyclical. Technology has a short product lifecycle. Whenever a new tech trend comes, you see an upgrade cycle. As soon as the industry finishes upgrading, chip stocks enter a down cycle. Semiconductor stocks surged in 2021 as the work-from-home mania, electric vehicle demand, crypto bubble, and generative AI frenzy drove demand for chips.

Three top AI semiconductor stocks for August

The Nasdaq saw a correction in early August as a few tech giants released tepid earnings, and U.S. job data fueled fears of recession. None of these events have anything to do with the AI revolution shaping the future of technology. However, the bear market has created an opportunity to buy AI semiconductor stocks, which can give assured returns.

Nvidia stock

Nvidia (TSX:NVDA) stock has slipped more than 20% since mid-June amid market weakness. It is also seeing some delays in its AI chip Blackwell due to design flaws. However, these delays are unlikely to impact Nvidia’s competitiveness as there is still significant demand for its existing AI semiconductor chips. Moreover, Nvidia is more than just a chip designer. It offers a full stack of AI hardware/software solutions with different libraries that serve as the foundation models for deploying artificial intelligence.

Nvidia has built these libraries over the years, working with different verticals to understand their workings and integrate artificial intelligence into their systems. It has worked with automakers, healthcare providers, product and building architects, and movie makers to develop software stacks compatible with its AI chips. This AI infrastructure is what makes Nvidia sticky and a market leader.

So far, generative AI has only unleashed the data centre potential. Upcoming technologies of robotics, omniverse, and autonomous cars will create new growth cycles, and Nvidia will be a key beneficiary. It is a stock to buy on the dip and hold even if its valuation seems high because the growth is exponential.

Broadcom and AI

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is picking up on the AI trend. It learned that semiconductors alone are not enough. Today’s technology needs a full stack of hardware and software solutions to give businesses a headstart in AI applications. Thus, it acquired cloud solutions provider VMWare to build on its cloud capabilities and make its networking and storage chips more relevant.

Broadcom is working on a custom AI ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) with Meta Platform and Alphabet’s Google. It expects artificial intelligence chips to represent a US$150 billion opportunity. The company is playing on its strengths and upgrading its technology with time. It is seeing an increasing demand for its networking switches as companies upgrade to AI. Broadcom stock could help you ride the AI cycles from time to time.

AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is another semiconductor stock you can bank on to ride the AI wave. It has a comprehensive portfolio of central processing units (CPUs) for pre-AI computing, graphics processing units (GPUs) for parallel computing power, and fixed programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) for accelerators.

AMD has compiled all its chip capabilities to build an end-to-end AI infrastructure. Like Nvidia, AMD has been investing in building software capabilities and libraries to make the adoption of its chips in various applications easier. While Nvidia is still a leader, AMD’s AI solutions are also in demand as they are cost-effective and give companies a good alternative.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. The Motley Fool recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

young people stare at smartphones
Tech Stocks

2 Ridiculously Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two low-priced growth stocks are multi-baggers in the making for their visible high-growth potential.

Read more »

artificial intelligence AI data deep processing
Tech Stocks

1 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy in August

| Aditya Raghunath

Microsoft is a diversified tech company that is poised to benefit from an early mover advantage in the AI segment.

Read more »

A chip in a circuit board says "AI"
Tech Stocks

2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Aditya Raghunath

Large-cap AI stocks such as CrowdStrike have the potential to deliver outsized returns to shareholders in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in C3.ai Stock in Canada

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian investors could ride C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock's wild swings for profit in September. Here's why, and how.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian tech companies have potential to deliver stellar returns by capitalizing on the ongoing advancements in the technology sector.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Tech Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Hold for a Lifetime

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX tech stocks such as Kinaxis and Docebo have the potential to generate game-changing returns to shareholders in the upcoming…

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

Canadian Investors: Yes, You Should Buy AI Stocks

| Joey Frenette

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) stock is a great Canadian AI play for long-term investors looking for deals.

Read more »

edit U-turn
Tech Stocks

Is 2024 Finally the Year for a BlackBerry Stock Comeback?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down close to 70% in the last eight years, can BlackBerry stock stage a comeback in 2024 and beat the…

Read more »