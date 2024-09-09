Member Login
Home » Investing » YouTube Automation: Is The Latest Passive Income Trend Worth it?

YouTube Automation: Is The Latest Passive Income Trend Worth it?

Heard of YouTube automation? It’s the newest trend of creating content with almost no effort. So here’s how it works.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

Canadians, like many others, are always on the lookout for the next easy passive income stream. It offers the dream of financial freedom with minimal effort. The appeal of earning money while you sleep has driven past trends such as drop-shipping, where entrepreneurs sell products without holding inventory, and investing in real estate or dividend stocks.

The idea of generating income passively is particularly appealing when Canadians consider they have more control over their own time, reduce financial stress, and achieve a better work-life balance. Whether it’s through affiliate marketing, creating digital products, or leveraging new technologies, Canadians continue to seek out ways to build wealth without being tied to traditional 9-to-5 jobs. So let’s get into the latest option: YouTube automation.

What is YouTube automation?

YouTube automation is all about creating a system where you can run a YouTube channel with minimal hands-on effort. This typically involves outsourcing tasks like video creation, editing, and even content strategy to freelancers or agencies. That allows you to focus on managing the overall channel or simply enjoying the passive income it generates. The appeal of YouTube automation lies in the potential to scale and monetize content without being directly involved in every step of the process. Similar to how drop-shipping allowed entrepreneurs to run online stores without handling the products.

In practice, automated YouTube channels often rely on trends, such as compilation videos, voiceover commentary on popular topics, or even artificial-intelligence (AI)-generated content to keep the channel active and engaging. This strategy allows channel owners to capitalize on the vast audience YouTube offers without the time-consuming effort of creating every piece of content themselves. It’s a modern approach to building a passive income stream. Yet the key is to create content that appeals to a broad audience while streamlining operations to maximize efficiency and profits.

Getting started

Getting started with YouTube automation is simpler than you might think. But it does require some planning and strategy. The first step is to choose a niche that has broad appeal and potential for consistent content. Think about areas where you can find or create videos easily. These might be tech reviews, educational content, or trending topics like celebrity news. Once you’ve picked a niche, the next step is to set up your channel, ensuring it’s optimized with a catchy name, relevant keywords, and an appealing banner and logo.

After setting up your channel, the goal is to automate the content creation process. You can do this by hiring freelancers or using services for video editing, scriptwriting, and voiceovers. Some of which can even be done through AI. Websites like Fiverr or Upwork are great places to find affordable talent for these tasks. Additionally, tools like TubeBuddy or VidIQ can help you optimize your videos for search-engine optimization (SEO) and manage your channel more efficiently. The goal is to create a system where new videos can be produced and uploaded regularly without you having to be involved in every detail. With consistent content and good SEO practices, your automated channel can start generating views and revenue over time.

Putting it to work

We all hope to be the channel that would go viral. But, on average, Canadians could earn anywhere from $500 to a few thousand dollars per month through YouTube automation. For example, a well-run YouTube channel or a drop-shipping store could potentially bring in a decent income over time with consistent effort and smart marketing. These earnings can vary widely depending on the niche, effort, and market conditions, but let’s say you consistently earn $1,000 per month.

If you take that $1,000 per month and invest it in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) like Vanguard’s FTSE All-World ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC), you could potentially see significant growth over time. VXC is a globally diversified ETF, giving you exposure to international markets across various sectors. Historically, global ETFs like VXC have offered average annual returns of around 6-8% over the long term. Though this can fluctuate depending on market conditions. By consistently investing that $1,000 each month, you could take advantage of the power of compounding, where your investment earnings are reinvested to generate even more growth.

Over a few years, those monthly investments could grow into a substantial nest egg. For instance, investing $1,000 per month with an average annual return of 7% could grow to over $140,000 in 10 years! This could provide you with additional financial security, future investment opportunities, or even early retirement options. The key is consistency and patience, allowing time for your investments to grow and for compounding to work its magic.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Vanguard Ftse Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

work from home
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks I’m Loading Up on in 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the most attractive growth stocks from your portfolio that I’m loading up on in 2024.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

3 Things You Need to Know If You Buy Canadian Western Bank Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) recently received approval to be taken over by National Bank, so what should investors do now?

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

All three of these stocks are one thing: essential. That's why each has become a blue-chip stock that's perfect for…

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stocks for Beginners

How Much Longer Will Air Canada Stock Underperform the TSX Composite?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some of the key reasons why I don’t expect Air Canada stock to continue underperforming the TSX Composite…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

This 5.6% Delicious Dividend Stock is My Pick for Instant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Emera stock (TSX:EMA) could be a top dividend stock to consider for those seeking out long-term, monthly income!

Read more »

clock time
Top TSX Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks for the Rest of 2024

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of the top Canadian stocks to buy right now? Here's a look at two options that are…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Top REITs in Canada for Stable Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

REITs can be a great way to make extra cash, and these three offer not just income, but safety in…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Bargain-Basement Canadian Stocks With Up to 7% Dividend Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Snatch up 3 quality companies at a discount, all while benefiting from solid dividends and the stability of a well-regulated…

Read more »