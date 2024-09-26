Member Login
Up 23% From its 52-Week Low, Is This Canadian Stock Still Worth Buying?

As Well Health continues to benefit from strong demand and momentum, the outlook for the stock looks good.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
2024 has been somewhat of a comeback year for Well Health Technologies Corp. (TSX:WELL). Yes, the company’s financial results have been breaking records for 22 quarters. But Well Health’s stock price faltered in 2021 and is down 53% since then. What’s going on with this Canadian stock?

Today, we’re seeing a recovery in Well Health’s stock price. Up 23% from its 52-week lows, is Well Health still worth buying? Let’s explore.

The momentum continues at Well Health

As I mentioned at the outset of this article, Well Health just reported its 22nd consecutive record-breaking quarter. That sounds pretty positive, but let’s take a look at the details in order to drive home the point that momentum is strong.

Firstly, we have the company’s revenue performance, strong by any measure. In 2020, just four or so years ago, Well Health reported revenue of $50 million. In 2023, Well Health reported revenue of $776 million. That’s 1,452% higher for a compound annual growth rate of 149% during this time period. In Well Health’s latest quarter, revenue came in at $243.1 million, or close to one billion on an annualized basis. The momentum in revenue is clear.

Secondly, Well Health has also made excellent progress on its profitability. For example, in 2023 net income came in at $16.6 million. This was followed up by net income of $12.3 million and free cash flow of $8.7 million in its latest quarter. Earnings per share of $0.48 blew past expectations that were calling for break-even, and compared to a loss of $0.03 in the same period last year.

Well Health looks to extract value for the stock

The company has a complex business, with many business lines in both Canada and the United States. In Canada, Well Health has its booming patient services business that includes its primary care business and its diagnostics business. In the U.S., Well Health has its U.S. patient services businesses. These businesses all continue to perform extremely well, yet as management puts it, Well Health stock does not reflect the sum-of the-parts valuation of the entire company.

Therefore, the company is looking to extract this value by exploring strategic alternatives for its U.S. businesses. For example, the company is looking to divest of Circle Medical, Well Health’s national U.S. telehealth provider. In July, Circle Medical reported a 65% increase in revenue, as this business continues to see momentum.

Well Health believes that the stock is being discounted by up to $1 billion due to the conglomerate discount. The cash received from the spin offs and/or divestments would be invested into the Canadian primary care market, as there continues to be enormous opportunity there. It would also be used to improve the balance sheet.

A focus on shareholder value to drive this Canadian stock higher

At the end of the day, management’s focus is on shareholder value creation and per share growth. This means focusing on optimizing and growing free cash flow generation, reducing share-based compensation, and initiating share buybacks. In this respect, things are progressing nicely. For example, revenue per share came in at $0.16 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021. In Q2 2024, it came in at more than $1.00.

The bottom line

The momentum at Well Health continues. This momentum is supported by strong demand for Well Health’s products and services that are dramatically improving healthcare. I expect this to continue and for Well Health stock to continue its ascent higher.

