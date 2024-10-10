Member Login
Where Will Bombardier Stock Be in 5 Years?

Where Will Bombardier Stock Be in 5 Years?

Bombardier stock is flying higher, but could there be even more gains over the next five years? Let’s dig in to find out.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Woman in private jet airplane

Source: Getty Images

Shares of Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) have been gaining altitude thanks to its impressive performance in the aerospace sector. The company continued to grow its revenue from private jet sales and services, driven by strong demand for luxury aviation. Bombardier’s successful cost-cutting measures and improved operational efficiency have also boosted investor confidence. With the company’s focus on expanding its global footprint, Bombardier is showing that it’s not just bouncing back but flying high. How high could the stock go in the next five years?

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a Canadian company that’s made a name for itself in the global transportation sector, especially in aerospace. Originally founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier to manufacture snowmobiles, the company has evolved significantly. Today, it’s recognized primarily for its business jets, like the Global and Challenger series that are favourites among private and corporate jet buyers. Over the years, Bombardier has streamlined its operations to focus exclusively on business aviation, selling off its commercial airplane and rail divisions to sharpen its specialty in luxury aviation.

With a growing portfolio of top-tier private jets, the company caters to the rising demand for efficient, luxury air travel. Whether it’s flying executives around the world or supporting luxury travel for high-net-worth individuals, Bombardier continues to soar as a major player in the aerospace sector.

Making headlines

Bombardier’s Global 7500 jet recently broke more than 50 speed records in less than a year, showcasing how the company is positioning itself as a leader in ultra-long-range business aviation. The jet’s record-breaking performances, connecting major cities like Miami and São Paulo, reflect its advanced engineering and commitment to luxury travel. This focus on innovation and high performance indicates that Bombardier will likely continue to dominate the premium jet market over the next five years.

In addition to its impressive aviation technology, Bombardier’s financial health has been improving, as seen by its inclusion on the TSX30 list for the second year in a row. With strong growth in its share price and market capitalization, Bombardier is clearly gaining investor confidence. The company’s expanding services and commitment to sustainability, including its EcoJet project, point to a future where Bombardier not only leads in luxury aviation but also pioneers in sustainable aircraft innovation.

Looking ahead

In five years, Bombardier stock should be soaring higher, thanks to the company’s strong momentum in the business jet market. Recent earnings reports show that Bombardier is continuing to increase revenue and expand its backlog, driven by the high demand for its Global 7500 jets and improved pricing in the aftermarket business. If Bombardier continues to capitalize on its strengths, the stock should deliver steady returns, appealing to investors seeking growth in the aviation sector.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

