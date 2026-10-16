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Brokerage Account Basics: What Canadian Beginners Should Look For

New to investing in Canada? Learn to compare brokerage fees, pick a TFSA, RRSP or FHSA, and see why Royal Bank is a popular first holding for beginners.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • Pick the investment account first. Match the TFSA, RRSP, or FHSA to your goal, then choose the platform.
  • Watch out for commissions, currency spreads, and fund fees that quietly shrink your returns.
  • Own quality stocks, such as Royal Bank of Canada, in the brokerage account.

Picture a 25-year-old in Torontonian with her first paycheque, who wants to invest in the stock market. She opens her laptop, asks ChatGPT for recommendations, gets a dozen platform options, and soon closes all the tabs.

Opening a brokerage account for new Canadian stock market investors can be overwhelming, as you need to consider several factors, including account-opening fees, brokerage charges, and ease of use.

In this article, I explain how Canadian beginners can choose a brokerage account and what to look for.

An investor uses a tablet

Source: Getty Images

Which registered account should a beginner open first?

Before you compare brokerages, ask yourself one simple question: why am I investing? Your answer decides which account you open first.

If you want flexibility, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is your best first option. You can withdraw from your TFSA anytime, and any returns earned in the account are tax-free.

The Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is ideal for retirement savings. It is a tax-deferred account where you can contribute up to 18% of the last year’s earned income, or up to $33,810 for 2026.

The First Home Savings Account (FHSA) is built for home buyers. You can add $8,000 a year, and up to $40,000 over your lifetime. Like RRSP contributions, the FHSA reduces your tax liability, and qualifying withdrawals are tax-free, like a TFSA.

The best Canadian brokerage platforms let you open all these accounts easily with a few clicks.

How do brokerage fees eat into your returns?

Brokerage costs rarely show up as a monthly expense, even though they apply to every trade. Make a checklist before you open a brokerage account.

  • First is trading commissions. Several Canadian brokerages charge up to $10 per trade. So, if you invest $200 each month, a $10 fee could reduce your returns by 5%.
  • Next are account fees, including annual fees, inactivity fees, or transfer-out fees. However, most brokerages waive the fees if your balance reaches a certain threshold.
  • Finally, evaluate currency conversion rates if you want to buy U.S. stocks and ETFs. You could pay around 2% each time you buy or sell a stock south of the border.

Is your Canadian brokerage safe and regulated?

Confirm that the firm is a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). This membership protects client assets if a brokerage turns insolvent.

Also check that the firm is registered with the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). Both take a minute to verify and are non-negotiables.

What brokerage features matter most to new investors?

Here’s what will appeal to new Canadian investors:

  • An app and website you find easy to use
  • Fractional shares or automatic recurring purchases
  • Dividend reinvestment, which turns payouts into additional shares
  • Simple research tools
  • Support by phone or chat

What can Royal Bank of Canada teach beginners about investing?

Once your account is funded, the next step is to own quality stocks, such as the Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY).

In fiscal Q3 2026 (ended in July), RBC reported net income of $5.9 billion, up 11% year over year, while adjusted earnings grew 13% to $4.23 per share.

Over the last two decades, RBC stock has returned 1,100% to shareholders, including dividend reinvestment. So, a $1,000 investment in the blue-chip Canadian dividend stock in October 2006 would be worth close to $12,000 today.

Despite these outsized returns, it offers you a dividend yield of roughly 2.5% right now.

However, bank earnings are cyclical and depend on housing, consumer credit, and capital markets. To reduce risk, it’s essential to hold a portfolio of quality stocks in your brokerage account.

Picking a brokerage is less about finding a perfect option and more about avoiding costly mistakes. Get the account type right, keep fees low, and start with quality holdings you understand.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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