Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Canada Lost 68,000 Jobs in September: The October 28 Rate Call Just Got Harder
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Canada Lost 68,000 Jobs in September: The October 28 Rate Call Just Got Harder

September’s job losses complicate the rate decision, while Scotiabank shows why borrowers’ relief and bank earnings aren’t the same thing.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Canada's unemployment rate reached 6.5% in September.
  • The next Bank of Canada decision is October 28.
  • Weaker employment can affect bank loan losses even if interest rates stay unchanged.

Canada’s September jobs report gave borrowers a reason to hope interest rates might stay put. It also gave bank investors a reason to examine the customers behind their dividend income. Weaker employment can reduce inflation pressure while making loan repayments harder.

Statistics Canada reported a decline of about 68,000 jobs, following another decline in August. The Bank of Canada’s next decision is October 28. The report now complicates that decision as high energy costs are pushing in the other direction.

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.

Source: Getty Images

The report

The unemployment rate edged up to 6.5%. A falling participation rate helped limit the increase, because fewer people were working or looking for work. The headline rate therefore doesn’t capture every sign of weakness.

The industry mix matters too. Educational services and health care accounted for substantial declines, alongside manufacturing. This wasn’t simply a report about one export industry. It also wasn’t evidence that every Canadian employer had stopped hiring.

The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 2.25% in September. It highlighted the risk that prolonged high fuel prices and tariffs could spread into other prices. Weak employment can discourage tightening, but it doesn’t remove those supply-related costs.

For a borrower, a quarter-point change can matter without transforming the budget. On a $500,000 balance, 0.25 percentage points equals roughly $1,250 of annual interest at an unchanged balance, or $104 monthly. Actual mortgage payments depend on amortization and contract terms. That’s a useful perspective. The rate announcement matters, but the employment report doesn’t promise a cut, and a small policy move won’t erase a large renewal increase.

BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS) offers dividend income, but it also lends to people and businesses affected by the economy. Lower rates can ease borrowers’ payments while changing what the bank earns relative to its funding costs. Scotiabank’s fiscal third-quarter adjusted return on equity reached 14.2%, compared with 12.4% a year earlier. That measures profit relative to shareholders’ equity and gives its turnaround a concrete result.

The current quarterly dividend was $1.14, or $4.56 annualized. At the October 9 close of $126.03, a $10,000 budget bought 79 shares for $9,956.37, generating $360.24 annually if the payment stayed unchanged. The annualized yield was about 3.62%.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BNS$126.0379$4.56$360.24Quarterly$9,956.37

Its strategy puts more emphasis on Canadian customer relationships while retaining international operations. That provides several earnings sources, but also means the bank’s results aren’t determined by Canada’s unemployment rate alone. For dividend investors, the practical issue is whether improving operating earnings can absorb credit losses. A dividend history doesn’t make unemployment irrelevant to the lender paying it.

Considerations

My judgment is to hold a measured bank position for its business progress and income, without making the purchase depend on a particular October 28 outcome. Rate changes can help one part of the business while pressuring another. Canadian consumer debt, slower loan demand, and international conditions remain risks. A weaker job market can take time to reach reported credit costs. Strong results from July don’t establish what customers will experience throughout the autumn.

An eligible Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter Canadian dividend income. Keeping emergency savings outside the long-term stock allocation is especially useful when employment uncertainty is rising. A bank holding should not become the household’s substitute for accessible cash.

The useful next evidence is the combination of inflation and lending results. Cooler inflation with manageable loan losses would support a different outlook from weaker jobs accompanied by persistent price pressure. The current report leaves both concerns visible.

Bottom line

September’s job losses make an October rate increase harder to justify, but high fuel prices prevent an automatic rate-cut conclusion. Scotiabank offers improving profitability and dividend income, with lending risk still present. Borrowers need a budget that works under several rate outcomes. Investors need earnings that survive more than one announcement.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Metals
Energy Stocks

What Happens Next After Ottawa’s Deadline for Stelco

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stelco's owner has defended its layoffs, but Ottawa's deadline doesn't automatically settle the jobs dispute or the investment case.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Diesel Is Running Short Worldwide: The Canadian Refiner Cashing In

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor's refining margins show how tight fuel supplies can support cash, while a modest dividend yield keeps expectations realistic.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Stocks for Beginners

Maxed Out Your TFSA? The Account Where Canadian Dividends Are Taxed Less

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A taxable account gives eligible Canadian dividends a tax credit, but the gross-up can affect retirement benefits.

Read more »

dreaming of financial success
Dividend Stocks

3 Questions to Ask Before Buying a Dividend Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Buying a dividend stock? Here are three questions to help you look beyond the yield, with examples from Enbridge, Fortis…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Stocks for Beginners

Aritzia Jumped 20% in a Day: What It Says About the Canadian Consumer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Aritzia's rally reflects strong demand and U.S. expansion, while tariff refunds and a higher share price deserve separate attention.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

Buying Your First Home? The $8,000 FHSA Deduction Most Renters Miss

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An eligible renter's $8,000 FHSA contribution can save $2,400 at a 30% tax rate, with the purchase date guiding investments.

Read more »

industrial worker on construction site laying sealant for waterproofing cement
Dividend Stocks

Is Your Side Hustle a Business or a Hobby? The CRA Cares

| Kay Ng

Understand if your side hustle is a business or hobby. If your goal is to earn side income, you should…

Read more »

shopper checks her receipt
Dividend Stocks

The OAS Clawback Starts at $95,323: TFSA Withdrawals Don’t Count Toward It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The 2026 OAS threshold makes withdrawal planning valuable, with eligible TFSA cash avoiding an income increase that can trigger recovery.

Read more »