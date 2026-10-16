Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » What Happens Next After Ottawa’s Deadline for Stelco
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

What Happens Next After Ottawa’s Deadline for Stelco

Stelco’s owner has defended its layoffs, but Ottawa’s deadline doesn’t automatically settle the jobs dispute or the investment case.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Stelco is owned by U.S.-listed Cleveland-Cliffs, not an independent TSX company.
  • A company response doesn't establish that employment commitments were satisfied.
  • Cliffs generated operating cash in Q2 while still reporting an adjusted net loss.

A government deadline can sound like the end of a dispute. For Stelco (TSX: STLC) workers and investors following its U.S. owner, October 13 was more likely another step in a difficult argument over jobs, tariffs, and promises made during a takeover.

Ottawa demanded a plan explaining how Cleveland-Cliffs would honour employment commitments associated with its 2024 purchase of Stelco. Up to 500 Hamilton workers faced layoffs. The deadline is important, sure, but it doesn’t automatically reopen production lines or settle who is legally right.

Metals

Image source: Getty Images

A response isn’t a resolution

An October 9 letter defended the cuts by citing pressure from imports and a sharp decline in Canadian steel exports to the United States. Ottawa is examining obligations accepted when it approved a foreign acquisition. A weak market can explain why management wants to cut costs. It doesn’t, by itself, establish that a binding employment promise can be set aside.

The Investment Canada Act provides an enforcement process. Depending on the circumstances and legal findings, Ottawa can seek court orders concerning compliance and other remedies. The law includes divestiture among possible court remedies. That doesn’t make a forced sale today’s automatic outcome.

A negotiated plan could address staffing, production, or support. An unresolved disagreement could move toward enforcement. Either route still needs concrete terms. So investors shouldn’t price a political demand as if it were already a signed settlement.

The stock behind Stelco

Stelco is now part of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF), instead of an independent TSX investment. Buying the parent means owning a broader North American steel business, with U.S.-dollar share exposure and risks extending beyond Hamilton.

Cliffs reported second-quarter revenue of US$5.2 billion and operating cash flow of US$230 million. Its adjusted net loss was US$115 million. Sales and cash generation improved, but the company wasn’t yet earning an adjusted net profit.

Here’s the useful distinction. Operating cash flow represented about 4.4% of revenue. That cash still needed to cover investment spending and other obligations. A large revenue number doesn’t mean the same amount is available to workers, lenders, or shareholders.

For Canadians learning how to buy stocks, the parent-company distinction is important. The familiar Canadian plant name doesn’t turn CLF into a Canadian-listed security or remove currency exposure.

Considerations

The most useful development would be an agreement that explains the jobs and operating commitments while leaving a workable business. A legal confrontation introduces uncertainty about costs, production decisions, and management attention.

Even a settlement wouldn’t resolve the entire stock case. Cliffs depends on steel prices, customer demand, plant utilization, energy costs, and debt service. Tariffs can protect one market while damaging access to another. A shareholder owns those competing effects together.

My judgment is to wait for firmer operating evidence and the terms of any employment resolution before treating this as a bargain. A deadline alone provides too little information to justify a purchase.

Holding eligible shares in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter Canadian investment gains. The account cannot protect the business from a trade dispute or make an uncertain turnaround dependable.

Bottom line

Today’s deadline asks Stelco’s owner for accountability; it doesn’t guarantee an immediate rescue or a forced sale. Investors now need the substance of Ottawa’s response and a credible path from improving cash generation to lasting profits. For CLF, patience is more useful than buying the headline.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Diesel Is Running Short Worldwide: The Canadian Refiner Cashing In

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor's refining margins show how tight fuel supplies can support cash, while a modest dividend yield keeps expectations realistic.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Enbridge vs. Pembina: Which Pipeline Stock Looks Better Today?

| Robin Brown

Enbridge and Pembina Pipeline are two well-known Canadian infrastructure stocks, but which one is the better buy right now?

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

A Top-Notch 3.8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An energy stock paying monthly dividends is a top choice for investors seeking frequent payouts and outsized capital gains.

Read more »

Tractor spraying a field of wheat with fertilizer
Energy Stocks

Don’t Want to Wait a Year for a GIC Payout? This 6.3% Dividend Stock Pays You Monthly

| Daniel Da Costa

Here’s why this Canadian dividend stock is worth considering if you want monthly income and long-term growth without locking your…

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Energy Stocks

Could You Retire on Less Than $1.7 Million? It’s More Common Than You Think

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The $1.7 retirement target based on a survey has become a perception and not an official benchmark.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

The Perfect TFSA Stock: A 3.3% Yield With Monthly Paycheques

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Northland Power stock is a clean energy producer that's well-positioned as electricity demand soars and new projects come online.

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

Ottawa Unveils Its Clean-Energy Plan Today:The Uranium Stock at the Heart of It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ottawa’s nuclear strategy supports the uranium story, but Cameco’s contracts, delivery costs, and valuation determine whether the stock deserves your…

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Energy Stocks

Do Canadians Really Need $1.7 Million to Retire? Here’s How to Check Your Number

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The $1.7 million survey-based retirement savings target may not be the actual number most Canadians need to retire comfortably.

Read more »