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Diesel Is Running Short Worldwide: The Canadian Refiner Cashing In

Suncor’s refining margins show how tight fuel supplies can support cash, while a modest dividend yield keeps expectations realistic.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • More crude supply doesn't automatically create more diesel.
  • Suncor's quarterly dividend used about 18% of its reported free funds flow per share.
  • At $103.04, a $10,000 budget generated $232.80 in annualized dividends.

Expensive diesel makes deliveries, farming, and construction harder to finance. For a company able to turn crude oil into fuel, though, a shortage can create a stronger selling margin. That difference explains why an energy headline can hurt household budgets while helping a refiner.

Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) gives Canadian investors exposure to that business. It produces oil, refines it, and sells fuel through Petro-Canada. The investment case is stronger when we separate what it earns from producing crude and what it earns from processing it.

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices

Crude isn’t the finished product

A refinery buys or receives crude, processes it, and sells products such as diesel and gasoline. The useful margin depends on the difference between product prices and feedstock costs, after considering operating expenses.

More crude supply doesn’t automatically mean more diesel. The refinery has to have the right equipment, available capacity, and reliable operations. Transport costs can also prevent cheap crude from reaching a plant able to process it.

Current market coverage describes tight refined-product inventories and constraints on refinery capacity. The G7’s October energy statement also called for more refined-product production, particularly diesel. These pressures create an opportunity, but don’t establish that every refiner earns the same profit.

A simple example shows the difference. If fuel prices rise by $10 a barrel while crude input costs rise by $8, the additional gross spread is $2, before other costs. If both rise equally, the higher fuel price doesn’t create that same improvement.

Earnings evidence

Suncor reported second-quarter refinery crude throughput of 470,600 barrels a day, compared with 442,300 a year earlier. Its refining network’s stated capacity increased at the start of 2026, so the utilization percentage needs to be read alongside the actual barrels processed.

The company’s filings reported a refining and marketing gross margin of $61.50 a barrel on its specified inventory-cost basis, compared with $34.40 a year earlier. That’s about a 79% increase in that margin measure. It includes more than diesel, but it gives the fuel-market opportunity a concrete operating foundation.

At the group level, free funds flow reached $3.38 per share. This is Suncor’s adjusted cash measure after capital spending. The $0.60 quarterly dividend used about 18% of that amount, leaving substantial cash for other uses during a strong quarter.

For dividend investors, that comparison is more useful than assuming a shortage automatically guarantees the payout. Both upstream prices and downstream margins contributed to the result.

Earning income

At a recent close of $103.04, Suncor’s annualized $2.40 dividend yielded about 2.3%. A $10,000 budget bought 97 shares for $9,994.88, generating $232.80 annually at an unchanged payment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SU$103.0497$2.40$232.80Quarterly$9,994.88

That’s useful income, but the stock’s appeal also depends on repurchases and business performance. Management increased planned monthly share repurchases to $500 million beginning in August. Buying back shares can increase each remaining owner’s share of future earnings, provided the price paid makes sense.

The October share price was about 8 times four times the latest $3.23 adjusted quarterly earnings. That looks inexpensive on a strong-quarter comparison. It isn’t a full-year forecast, and elevated refining margins can make a cyclical business look cheaper than it would under normal conditions.

My judgment is to treat Suncor as a measured energy holding, with the dividend supported by recent cash. The main risks are outages, expensive maintenance, lower oil prices, and shrinking refining margins. An integrated model helps spread those exposures, it doesn’t remove them. Eligible shares in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter Canadian investment income and gains. Fuel shortages still make the underlying earnings uneven.

Bottom line

The diesel squeeze helps explain Suncor’s strong refining results, but cash coverage and the purchase price decide whether the shares are attractive. Recent cash comfortably covered the dividend. At the quoted price, the opportunity includes income and repurchases, with enough restraint to avoid treating unusually strong fuel margins as permanent.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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