Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Ridiculously Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

2 Ridiculously Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

Well Health Technologies is a cheap growth stock to buy for its record-breaking results, massive revenue growth, and profitability.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Growth stocks are an important part of a well-diversified portfolio. They have the potential to add significant upside and, therefore, create enormous wealth. In this article, I’d like to highlight two ultra-cheap growth stocks that have this potential.

Without further ado, here are the growth stocks to buy in 2024.

BlackBerry: Significant potential awaits

As one of Canada’s most well-known tech stocks, BlackBerry (TSX:BB) has seen better days. In fact, the stock is currently trading below $5 and continues to languish. But despite BlackBerry’s struggles and obstacles, there is still hope and big potential.

For example, in BlackBerry’s recent investor day, management highlighted its outlook. This outlook includes a return to profitability in 2025, with rising earnings and margins over the next three years. By 2027, management expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation (EBITDA) to come in between $80 million and $95 million, representing a 14% margin.

Also, BlackBerry’s latest quarter, the second quarter (Q2) of fiscal 2025, saw significant financial as well as design wins. Essentially, costs are coming down fast, and this puts BlackBerry in a breakeven position that is ahead of schedule.

Looking ahead, BlackBerry continues to look forward to strong growth tailwinds in its Internet of Things (IoT) business. This segment alone has great potential for revenue growth, as the digitization of the automobile is a strong secular growth trend. Once the automaker delays are behind us, I think we’ll see this strong growth come to fruition. In the meantime, BlackBerry will continue to streamline the business and innovate. BlackBerry stock remains cheap, considering the strong potential growth of its business.

Well Health Technologies: The ultimate growth stock

As the leading tech company that’s working to digitize the healthcare industry, Well Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is in a sweet spot. This is reflected in its stock price, which has appreciated 56% since the end of 2022.

Well Health’s recent history has been all about record-breaking results, increasing guidance, and strong positive momentum. I’ve written a lot about Well Health stock over the last couple of years, and today, my bullish view remains.

In the company’s latest quarter, the earnings power of its business was on full display. Revenue increased 42% to $243 million, 11% adjusted EBITDA growth, and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48. This blew past expectations that were calling for break-even, and this compared to a net loss of $0.03 in the same period last year.

The growth at Well Health Technologies is evident. Profitability has not been — until now. The current consensus expectation for this year’s EPS is $0.48 compared to break even in 2023. This means that Well Health stock is trading at a mere nine times earnings.

Looking ahead, management’s focus is on shareholder value creation and per-share growth. Well Health believes that the stock is being discounted by up to $1 billion due to the conglomerate discount. The cash received from the spin-offs and/or divestments would be invested into the Canadian primary care market, as there continues to be enormous opportunity there. It would also be used to improve the balance sheet.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Blackberry and Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

4 Reasons to Buy Kinaxis Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Kinaxis stock has a strong past. But there is even more to look forward to from this top tech stock.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

The Future of AI: Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best AI-focused stocks in Canada that you can consider adding to your portfolio before it’s…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Tech Stocks

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for growth stocks that can help you maximize the tax-free withdrawals of the TFSA? This article is…

Read more »

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all tech stocks are the risky investments that many think they are. Which is why we're focusing on the…

Read more »

Asset Management
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover two powerhouses, TMX Group and AMD, growth stocks poised to build lasting generational wealth with, innovation, and stability.

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Where Will Open Text Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText stock is one of the few tech stocks that's been around for decades. But does it have what it…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

Now is a great time to buy and hold for the long term.

Read more »

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Tech Stocks

Bull Market and Beyond: 2 TSX Growth Stocks Just Waiting to Soar

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two top TSX growth stocks you can buy on the dip right now and hold for years to…

Read more »