Is Constellation Software Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

CSU stock has long been a strong option for high growth, high value stocks. But are there now too many risks for the growth to continue?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has long been a darling of the TSX, thanks to its impressive track record of acquiring and managing vertical market software businesses. As we move into 2025, investors are weighing the merits of CSU as a potential buy, hold, or sell. Let’s dive into the details of its recent performance, financial health, and future prospects to assess its investment appeal.

Into earnings

In the third quarter of 2024, CSU reported revenues of $2.5 billion, a robust 20% increase from the same period in 2023. This growth was primarily acquisition-driven, with organic growth contributing a modest 2%, or 1% when adjusted for currency fluctuations. However, net income attributable to common shareholders declined significantly, down 28% to $164 million, or $7.74 per diluted share. That’s compared to $227 million or $10.70 per diluted share in Q3 2023. This decline underscores a potential concern. While acquisitions are fuelling top-line growth, it appears to be pressuring margins and profitability in the near term.

Yet CSU’s acquisition strategy remains at the heart of its business model, and 2024 was no exception. During the third quarter alone, the company completed several acquisitions totalling $197 million in cash, with deferred payments valued at $70 million. A highlight was the purchase of Matrix Sistemas e Serviços through its Perseus Operating Group. The company’s ability to identify and integrate high-quality acquisitions has been pivotal to its success. And its push into emerging markets like Brazil signals continued growth potential.

Financially, CSU is in a strong position to support its acquisition-heavy strategy. The company ended Q3 2024 with $2.1 billion in cash and generated $517 million in operating cash flows during the quarter – a slight improvement over the $513 million generated in Q3 2023. While CSU’s total debt of $4.5 billion translates to a high debt-to-equity ratio of 143.9%, its consistent cash flow generation provides reassurance that the company can manage its obligations effectively. The current ratio of 0.93, while slightly below 1, reflects adequate liquidity.

What the future holds

Looking ahead, analyst sentiment remains broadly optimistic. Growth forecasts, coupled with CSU’s established history of effective capital allocation, support a positive long-term outlook. That said, CSU’s valuation metrics might give some investors pause. The trailing price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 108.4 and the forward P/E of 34.6 are significantly higher than industry averages, reflecting a hefty premium for the company’s proven growth strategy.

While this valuation is not unusual for a market leader, it leaves limited room for error. Investors should also consider CSU’s relatively modest dividend yield of 0.12%, which, while stable, is unlikely to attract income-focused portfolios. The low payout ratio of 13.1%, however, hints at potential for dividend growth over time.

Yet, risks remain. The decline in net income signals potential challenges in maintaining profitability amid rapid expansion. Additionally, while CSU’s acquisition model has historically been successful, any missteps in integrating new businesses or navigating emerging markets could dampen performance. Investors should also weigh the impact of potential macroeconomic headwinds, such as rising interest rates, on CSU’s leveraged balance sheet.

Bottom line

Constellation Software is a textbook case of a high-growth, high-valuation stock. Its consistent revenue growth, disciplined acquisition strategy, and strong cash flow make it a compelling choice for investors with a long-term horizon. For those who believe in CSU’s ability to continue executing its growth strategy effectively, the stock could be considered a buy, even at its current premium valuation.

However, for risk-averse investors or those with a shorter investment timeframe, holding might be the prudent choice to wait for a more attractive valuation or clearer profitability trends. Ultimately, the decision to buy, sell, or hold CSU should align with your financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment timeline.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

