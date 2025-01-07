Member Login
Home » Investing » It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

BlackBerry stock has dropped back after a 2024 climb, but that should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a red flag.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) has long since shed its image as the maker of the once-iconic smartphones that ruled the early 2000s. Today, it stands as a major player in cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, servicing industries that demand top-tier security and connected technologies. While the Canadian stock has faced challenges, including a recent dip in its stock price to levels not seen in years, this could be an excellent buying opportunity for investors. With its shares trading at just $5.86 on the TSX at writing, the potential upside for BlackBerry has rarely looked more compelling.

Into earnings

The Canadian stock’s latest earnings report, covering the third quarter of fiscal 2025, showed mixed results. BlackBerry posted a non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.02, outperforming analyst expectations of a $0.01 loss. Revenue for the quarter came in slightly below estimates at $143 million, a 5.9% year-over-year decline.

While the revenue dip might cause hesitation, it’s important to note the context. BlackBerry is undergoing a significant transformation, focusing its resources on high-growth areas like IoT and cybersecurity. These are already showing positive momentum. For example, the IoT segment reported an impressive 12% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter, highlighting its potential as a future revenue driver.

From a historical perspective, BlackBerry’s journey is one of reinvention. Over the past decade, the Canadian stock has successfully pivoted away from hardware to become a software-first organization. This has been no small feat, and while the transition hasn’t been without its hurdles, it has positioned BlackBerry as a leader in two key markets: cybersecurity, where demand for enterprise-grade solutions is at an all-time high, and IoT, which is becoming indispensable as industries embrace automation and connectivity. This pivot is reflected in its valuation metrics, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, signalling optimism about future profitability.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, BlackBerry has ambitious plans to enhance its profitability and revenue base. During its 2024 Investor Day, the company shared a roadmap that includes separating its IoT and cybersecurity businesses into standalone entities, allowing each to focus on its respective growth opportunities. This separation could unlock additional value for shareholders by making the two units more agile and competitive. Additionally, BlackBerry is targeting fiscal years 2026 and 2027 as key periods for revenue acceleration and operating efficiency.

Leadership changes have also strengthened the company’s direction. The appointment of Tim Foote as chief financial officer in July 2024 marked a key milestone in BlackBerry’s evolution. A long-time insider, Foote is tasked with steering the financial strategy during this transformative period. Under his guidance, BlackBerry has made strides in managing its debt-to-equity ratio, which currently stands at a manageable 34.15%.

BlackBerry’s partnerships and innovations are further proof of its potential. Collaborations with leading tech companies have bolstered its credibility in cutting-edge fields like robotics and healthcare systems. These partnerships are not just about incremental improvements. These signal BlackBerry’s commitment to driving innovation in industries that demand secure and reliable solutions. The moves also position the Canadian stock to benefit from broader industry trends, such as the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning in cybersecurity applications.

Foolish takeaway

BlackBerry’s current valuation makes it particularly attractive. Trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 3.75 and a price-to-book ratio of 3.31, the stock is far from overvalued. Combined with its improving operating metrics, these figures suggest that the market may be underestimating the Canadian stock’s long-term potential. Short interest in the stock has also decreased over the past month. And this could be an early indicator that bearish sentiment is waning.

The recent dip in BlackBerry’s stock price should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a red flag. For long-term investors, this is a chance to buy into a company that is strategically positioned in two of the most critical markets of the future. With a clear vision, improving financials, and a commitment to innovation, BlackBerry is poised to bounce back.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Tech Stocks

12-Year Blueprint: How to Build a $1 Million TFSA Portfolio by 2037

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how disciplined Canadian investors can use the TFSA to build long-term wealth over the next 12 years.

Read more »

Group of people network together with connected devices
Tech Stocks

Young Investors: 1 Growth Stock Your Parents Probably Wish They Bought Years Ago

| Joey Frenette

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a fantastic stock to buy today, even if your parents aren't picking it up!

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

3 Value Stocks That Could Bring Superior Returns in a Few Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and attractive valuations, I expect these three value stocks to outperform over the next three…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Nvidia Stock and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia stock has had its time in the sun, and now billionaires are trimming back investments to put them elsewhere.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Tech Stocks

How to Strategically Invest Your TFSA in 2025

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) represent two of the best investments to put into a TFSA right…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Tech Stocks

Where to Invest Your TFSA Contribution for Maximum Growth

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The TFSA could be a serious growth driver for long-term, patient investors.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Tech Stocks

Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Could Triple Your Money

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover why Propel Holdings, goeasy, and MercadoLibre's innovative fintech solutions and market leadership make them compelling growth stocks that could…

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Tech Stocks

Here Are My Top 2 Tech Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These tech stocks have delivered stellar returns over the past year and have significant tailwinds that will support future growth.

Read more »