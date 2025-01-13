Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $3,000? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now Without Hesitation 

Got $3,000? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now Without Hesitation 

Here is a method to identify monster growth stocks in which you can invest $3,000 and let your money grow by 20-30% annually.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
A small flower grows out of a concrete crack.

Source: Getty Images

Are you looking to invest in stocks that can double or triple your money in three to five years? Then, you should look for growth stocks. A growth stock is a company that is seeing double-digit growth in its revenue and an even higher growth in its profits. The company has a robust balance sheet and potential to grow. You can see consistent business expansion. Generally, growth companies do not pay dividends as they reinvest the money in the business for further growth.

Two monster growth stocks to buy without hesitation

Many stocks meet the above criteria. But here are two stocks with a monstrous upside potential.

Descartes Systems

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) stock surged 51% in the last 12 months after two years of tepid growth in 2022 and 2023. The surge in 2024 made up for a 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), proving that growth will continue.

The supply chain management solutions provider benefits from higher and more complex trading activity. The more goods, information, and people travel, the higher the demand for solutions such as route planning, inventory management, customs and regulatory clearance, and e-commerce fulfillment. In the first three quarters of 2025, Descartes’s revenue surged 13.8% year over year to US$483.5 million, driven by sales of global trade intelligence, routing, and transportation management solutions. The stock is trading at 15.6 times its sales per share, higher than 13.85 last year.

Although Descartes stock is trading at a higher valuation, it has the potential to see accelerated sales growth. President-elect Donald Trump is looking to impose tariffs on imports and alter trade policies. That could accelerate the demand for Descartes’s custom and regulatory clearance services. Moreover, a reduction in corporate taxes could boost jobs and domestic consumption, driving demand for e-commerce solutions.

While there is ample scope for growth, Descartes has no debt and US$181 million cash in hand. It has a US$350 million revolving operating credit facility available, which it did not use in 2024. The financial flexibility gives Descartes room to grow organically and through acquisitions. It made five acquisitions in the first nine months of 2024 that generated incremental revenue of US$20.4 million.

This stock can generate an average 20-30% annual return.

Advanced Micro Devices stock

Unlike Descartes, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is an undervalued growth stock. The chip maker designs central and graphics processing units and other chips that help personal computers and data centres perform computing tasks efficiently. Its revenues are cyclical as they depend on product upgrades and PC refreshment cycles.

A crucial element for AMD is to stay updated with the latest tech. The market penalized AMD for entering the artificial intelligence (AI) race late and failing to match the performance of Nvidia’s chips. However, AMD has caught up and has introduced AI chips. It is also seeing strong demand for its data centre chips, which is visible in its triple-digit growth in data centre revenue.

AMD has US$4.5 billion in cash reserve and US$1.7 billion in debt, resulting in a net cash position of US$2.8 billion. The company has ample opportunity to grow with AI adoption, PC replacement cycles, autonomous cars, and a revival in demand from game consoles. It has a strong balance sheet, giving it flexibility to withstand a downturn and revive without taking on debt.

AMD stock is trading at 24.5 times its earnings per share, the lowest in five quarters. It can double your money within three to four months in the next growth cycle. A good strategy is to buy and hold AMD stock, as it is difficult to predict when will the next growth cycle come.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Descartes Systems Group, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

hand stacks coins
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to winning growth stocks, these two have made millionaires time and again.

Read more »

AI microchip
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian AI Stocks Poised for Significant Gains

| Adam Othman

If you are looking to ride a decisive bull market phase from the beginning, discounted AI stocks in Canada might…

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Tech Stocks

Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be a Millionaire-Maker? 

| Puja Tayal

Futuristic growth stocks can be your ticket to millionaire status.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Tech Stocks

Best Tech Stocks for Canadian Investors in the New Year

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three tech stocks are the best options for Canadians investing in the high-growth sector.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Small-Cap Stocks for 2025

| Robin Brown

Small cap stocks are a great way to experience outsized gains. Here is what you need to know about small…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Tech Stocks

A Top-Performing U.S. Stock That Canadian Investors Really Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

Canadian investors should buy and hold this top performing U.S. stock for generating significant returns in the long run.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

Got $1,500? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two tech stocks with high-growth potential are sound prospects for long-term investors.

Read more »

Soundhound AI is a leader in voice recognition software
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks I’m Looking to Buy in January

| Adam Othman

From tech stocks with consistent growth histories to stocks experiencing a temporary bullish momentum, there are multiple attractive options in…

Read more »