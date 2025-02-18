Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Enbridge Stock a Buy for its Dividend Yield?

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy for its Dividend Yield?

Enbridge recently gave back some gains. Is ENB stock now oversold?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) recently gave back some of its big gains. Investors who missed the rally are wondering if ENB stock is now undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) focused on dividends and total returns.

Enbridge stock price

Enbridge trades below $60 per share at the time of writing compared to $65 in January. The shares are still up about 30% in the past year.

The surge in the stock price over the past year initially came as investors started to bet on cuts to interest rates. As soon as the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve actually began to lower rates the stock picked up an extra tailwind. Pipeline companies spend billions of dollars on projects that can take years to complete. They borrow funds to finance the construction until the assets go into service. Higher interest rates drive up interest expenses that can cut into profits and reduce cash available for distributions. At one point, the market was concerned that Enbridge might have to cut its payout.

That didn’t happen. In fact, Enbridge raised its distribution by 3% for 2025. This is the 30th consecutive annual increase to the distribution.

Earnings

Enbridge reported adjusted earnings of $6.04 billion in 2024 compared to $5.74 billion in 2023. The company completed its US$14 billion acquisition of three natural gas utilities in the United States. Revenue and expansion opportunities from these assets will help drive growth in 2025 and beyond. Enbridge is now the largest natural gas utility operator in North America. The company’s natural gas transmission network moves about a fifth of the natural gas used in the United States. This positions Enbridge to benefit from the anticipated surge in natural gas demand as tech companies look to build gas-fired power facilities to provide electricity for artificial intelligence data centres.

Growth

Enbridge is working on a secured capital program of about $26 billion, of which $8 billion was added in 2024. Looking ahead, there is renewed interest in building new pipelines in Canada that could reopen growth opportunities for Enbridge. Investors shouldn’t buy the stock just on the hopes of new major development projects in Canada, but there is at least the potential for expansion that wasn’t considered remotely possible six months ago.

The current development program is expected to deliver adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of 7-9% for 2023 to 2026. Adjusted earnings per share should increase by 4-6%. Distributable cash flow is targeted to grow by 3% over that timeframe. This should support ongoing dividend increases in the same range.

Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 6.25%.

Time to buy?

Near-term volatility is expected due to the trade uncertainties with the United States. That being said, income investors should be comfortable buying Enbridge on this pullback and could look to add to the position on any additional weakness.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Better Energy Stock: Suncor vs Canadian Natural Resources?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor outperformed CNRL over the past year. Will that trend continue in 2025?

Read more »

gift is bigger than the other
Energy Stocks

Better Oil Stock: Imperial Oil vs Cenovus Energy?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two energy stalwarts stand on solid ground in the face of US tariffs, but one is the better oil stock…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Enbridge: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Button

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has a high dividend yield, but is it sustainable?

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Energy Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,500

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued Canadian stocks such as Propel should help you derive outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Energy Stocks

Northland Power: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

With three major projects coming on stream in the next couple of years, 2025 should be a good year for…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Energy Stocks for 2025

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Today, I'll explore tariffs, pipelines, and profit potential on TSX energy stocks for 2025, and how Suncor stock and two…

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Top TSX Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of reasons to buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) for both growth and income investors to consider. Here's a look…

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Canadian Natural Resources vs Imperial Oil?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian oil majors should hold up well against US tariffs on energy imports, but one is a screaming buy.

Read more »