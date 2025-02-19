Member Login
Home » Investing » Just Starting to Invest? 2 Easy Canadian Value Stocks for Long-Term Wealth

Just Starting to Invest? 2 Easy Canadian Value Stocks for Long-Term Wealth

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) and another easy dividend stock are worth checking out in February.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Start line on the highway

Source: Getty Images

Don’t neglect the Canadian energy stocks just because of the potential impact of tariffs. Indeed, a worst-case scenario may very well play out for Canada’s energy scene. That said, I still view the names as more than investable for the long term, especially for value investors who want outsized dividend yields and robust cash flow streams.

Indeed, Canada’s energy patch may make for an increasingly choppy ride this year, especially if the U.S. slaps hefty tariffs on Canadian crude. Either way, I’d treat any fear-driven spills in shares of the energy plays as more of a buying opportunity than anything else. In this piece, we’ll check out three easy Canadian stocks for investors looking to build their nest egg for the long run.

Suncor Energy

First up, we have Suncor Energy (TSX:SU), which has remained discounted over the past several years. With the stock experiencing a bit of a breakout moment despite the threat of tariffs, I think the name may be worth buying on strength. Indeed, Suncor stands out as an energy firm that can hold up in the face of potential 10% tariffs. The company’s chief executive officer is confident his firm can handle any such levies to come.

Notably, Suncor’s refinery business looks quite sound. I’m inclined to agree with Suncor’s top boss. Tariff impact aside, I’m also a huge fan of the valuation, with shares trading at around 12.3 times trailing price to earnings (P/E). The dividend yield is also bountiful, currently sitting at 4.11%.

Just be ready for more volatility ahead, with a 1.46 beta, which entails a rougher ride than the broad TSX Index. If you want value and a higher dividend yield from such a name, though, investors will need to fasten their seatbelts and be ready to add on any near-term pullbacks between now and the coming quarters.

Canadian Natural Resources

Up next, we have Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), which recently got downgraded over potential overvaluation concerns. Indeed, Canadian Natural has been a strong performer in the last five years, rising around 132% over the timespan, not accounting for dividends. With the stock around 20% off its highs, though, I don’t view the name as all too expensive in the slightest. Shares have not really done anything in the past year and a half.

Further, shares look like a relative value play at 12.59 times trailing P/E. Add the 4.9% dividend yield into the equation, and I view shares of CNQ as a great addition to any long-term portfolio. Of course, tariff threats are worth keeping tabs on, especially if President Trump targets individual sectors. In any case, investors must be ready for choppiness and more near-term downside (1.9 beta at writing).

The Foolish bottom line

Sure, investing in the energy patch can be rather tricky at a time like this. The key for new investors is to stay the course and be ready to add to a position should better prices come along after you’ve bought. With that in mind, SU and CNQ shares look to be worthy additions if you’re a fan of value and yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top-Tier Stocks for That $7,000 Contribution

| Andrew Button

Canadian stocks like Brookfield (TSX:BN) are looking good in 2025.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your TFSA Contribution for Steady Dividends

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This unique TSX close ended fund has been paying a steady $0.10 share distribution for a decade now.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Financial Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover three top financial stocks poised for growth in 2025—offering strong earnings, dividends, and market opportunities for Canadian investors

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Utility Stocks for Stability in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have raised their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Average $104.38 per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA can be a powerhouse that works for you, and this dividend stock is exactly how to make it…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 2025: 1 TSX Stock to Turn Your $7,000 Contribution Into a Dividend Powerhouse

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for a dividend stock that will keep on growing in your TFSA? Consider this top-notch option.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investors: 2 Top Stocks for Yield Lovers

| Joey Frenette

Staying invested is oftentimes the best game plan.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks That Led Their Sectors in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four Canadian stocks that topped their sectors in 2024 are likely to carry over their momentum this year.

Read more »