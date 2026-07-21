Got $7,000? 1 Stellar Strategy to Double Your TFSA Contribution

Got $7,000 in new TFSA room? One Canadian dividend grower could help you double it through steady payout hikes and reinvestment.

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Every year, the Canada Revenue Agency hands investors a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room. Most Canadian residents either leave that space empty or park the cash in a low-yield savings account that fails to beat inflation.

Instead, you can build a strategy around one proven business that has raised its dividend 18 times and paid out more than $1 billion to shareholders. That Canadian dividend stock is Exchange Income Corp (TSX:EIF), with a market cap of $7.48 billion as of July 2026.

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Exchange Income is a top TSX dividend stock

Exchange Income was founded in 2004 with a single regional airline in Manitoba. Today it owns airlines, medevac operators, aerial surveillance fleets, aircraft leasing businesses, and manufacturing companies that manufacture everything from matting for construction sites to stainless steel tanks for data centres.

Recently, chief executive officer Michael Pyle told investors that a dollar invested in Exchange Income back in 2004 would have grown to nearly $7,000 in 2026. The TSX, over that same stretch, turned a dollar into about $6.

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This kind of long-term growth matters for TFSA investors as every dollar of gain and every dividend collected inside the registered account stays completely tax-free.

Simple math shows how a TFSA can grow with the right stock. If you reinvest dividends automatically through a dividend-reinvestment plan, your payout buys additional shares, and those new shares generate higher future payouts.

Pyle told shareholders the company’s payout ratio is around 57% based on its free cash flow (FCF). Moreover, Wall Street estimates FCF to grow from $239 million in 2025 to $500.88 million in 2030.

The payout is at the lowest levels in the company’s history, even after a dividend increase last November and a $400 million boost to the equity base. A lower payout ratio and a widening cash flow base generally mean more room for future dividend hikes without straining the business.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, Exchange Income reported revenue of $868 million, up from $668 million in the year-ago period. Its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) rose to $166 million from $130 million. EIF management raised full-year EBITDA guidance to $860 million at the midpoint, up from $750 million last year.

The growth story is far from over

The long-awaited purchase of Canadian North, an airline serving the eastern and western Arctic, is now adding revenue, with no prior-year comparison to weigh down growth.

Medevac contracts in Manitoba, Newfoundland, and Nunavut are ramping up, and Pyle described medevac work as one of the most reliable revenue sources for the company, since it is largely unaffected by inflation, unemployment, or fuel prices.

The company’s maritime surveillance business is also expanding overseas, with new work in the Netherlands, Great Britain, and Greenland. Meanwhile, a new composite matting plant in Mississippi is being built to triple capacity for its Spartan business, supporting demand tied to electrical grid expansion across North America.

I think Exchange Income deserves a serious look for any Canadian building a long-term, income-focused TFSA. Few companies combine a two-decade track record of dividend growth, a falling payout ratio, and multiple growing business lines the way EIF does.

The Canadian dividend stock will not double your money overnight, and no investment ever comes with guarantees. But for investors willing to hold for the long-term and reinvest every dividend along the way, it looks like one of the more reliable paths toward turning a single $7,000 contribution into something considerably larger, all inside a tax-free account.

Before buying any stock, always consider your own risk tolerance and time horizon. But if you are looking for one name to research further this week, Exchange Income earns a spot on that list.