A 7.8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

Put $7,000 into this 7.8%-yield REIT and you could collect about $45 a month in steady cash.

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The big risks are vacancies and refinancing costs, so treat it as one holding, not your whole plan.

BTB owns industrial, office, and necessity retail properties, and it’s shifting more toward industrial buildings.

A $7,000 investment in BTB REIT could generate about $544 per year, paid monthly.

Imagine turning one Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution into a monthly paycheque that keeps arriving long after the original investment is made. A $7,000 position in this Canadian real estate stock could generate nearly $544 a year, giving investors fresh cash every month to reinvest, save, or spend.

That payment schedule can make income easier to manage, although monthly distributions don’t automatically create better returns. The business still needs dependable tenants, sustainable cash flow, and enough financial breathing room to keep paying through weaker markets.

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Why monthly income?

Many real estate investment trusts (REITs) distribute cash monthly because they collect rent throughout the year. Investors can then reinvest each payment, allowing income from monthly dividend stocks to purchase more shares and produce additional income over time.

That convenience still needs solid support, which brings us to BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:BTB.UN). At writing, BTB stock traded near $3.86 and offered an annualized yield of about 7.8%.

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About BTB

BTB stock owns and manages 74 properties covering roughly six million square feet across Canada. Its portfolio includes industrial buildings, suburban offices, and necessity-based retail properties, giving the REIT several sources of rental income rather than one narrow property type.

The portfolio has also changed considerably. Industrial properties now make up a larger share of its assets, while office exposure has declined. That shift continued in March when BTB stock purchased three fully leased industrial properties in Alberta for $31.5 million, which management expects to contribute $2.5 million in annual net operating income.

Can the income last?

BTB stock declared a monthly distribution of $0.025 per unit for July, equal to $0.30 annually. First-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) came to $0.086 per unit, compared with $0.075 in distributions, producing an adjusted payout ratio of 87.2%.

That coverage leaves some room, although the cushion has narrowed as vacancies and tenant departures pressured property income. The valuation offers investors some compensation, with the units trading roughly 30% below BTB stock’s reported net asset value of $5.54 per unit.

Considerations

A $7,000 investment right now would purchase 1,813 full units. That position could generate about $45.33 each month, or $543.90 annually, assuming the distribution remains unchanged.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BTB.UN $3.86 1,813 $0.30 $543.90 Monthly $6,998.18

However, BTB stock still faces vacancy, refinancing, and interest rate risk. Its office properties may take time to refill, while weaker tenants could request concessions or leave when leases expire. A high yield can reward investors for accepting those risks, but it can’t erase them.

That makes BTB stock more suitable as one part of a diversified collection of Canadian dividend stocks rather than the only source of portfolio income.

Bottom line

BTB stock offers a 7.8% yield, monthly cash payments, a discounted valuation, and growing industrial exposure. Investors comfortable with commercial real estate risk could collect more than $500 in annual income from a $7,000 position while BTB stock continues reshaping its portfolio.

Improving occupancy and contributions from recent acquisitions could strengthen the payout further, giving this smaller REIT an opportunity to reward patient income investors over the years ahead.