Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $50!

Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $50!

This dividend stock looks like a major winner for TFSA investors, so if you only have $50 to spend on a regular basis, put it to work!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Transforming your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a money-making machine doesn’t require a fortune. With as little as $50 and the magic of compounding, you can set the stage for substantial growth over time. One compelling option to consider for your TFSA is Savaria (TSX:SIS), a Canadian company specializing in accessibility solutions.

The stock

Savaria has been making significant strides in the accessibility industry, offering products like home elevators, wheelchair lifts, and adapted vehicles. Its mission is to enhance the mobility of people with special needs, making everyday life more accessible. This focus not only serves a growing market but also positions the company for sustainable growth.

Financially, Savaria demonstrated robust performance. In the third quarter of 2024, the dividend stock reported revenue of $213.6 million — a 1.7% increase from the same period in 2023. Gross profit rose by 9.0% to $79.1 million, representing 37.0% of revenue, up from 34.5% in the previous year. Operating income also saw a 6.9% uptick, reaching $22.0 million.

These figures highlight Savaria’s commitment to improving operational efficiency and profitability. The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the third quarter (Q3) of 2024 stood at $41.7 million, marking a 21% increase compared to Q3 2023. This growth is a testament to Savaria’s strategic initiatives and its focus on delivering value to shareholders.

Value and income

For investors, Savaria offers an attractive dividend yield. As of writing, the forward annual dividend is $0.54 per share, yielding approximately 2.99%. This consistent dividend payout provides a steady income stream. That income, when reinvested, can significantly enhance the compounding effect in your TFSA.

The company’s market capitalization stands at approximately $1.29 billion, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 27.78. These metrics suggest that Savaria is a stable mid-cap stock with growth potential. The stock has traded between $15.52 and $23.92 over the past 52 weeks, indicating a degree of volatility that could present buying opportunities for savvy investors.

Looking ahead, analysts have set a 12-month average price target of $25 for Savaria, representing a potential upside of approximately 38.97% from its current price! This optimistic outlook is based on the company’s solid financial performance and its strategic positioning in a growing market.

Foolish takeaway

Investing $50 in Savaria through your TFSA may seem modest, but with regular contributions and the power of compounding, these small investments can grow substantially over time. By reinvesting dividends and capitalizing on potential stock appreciation, your TFSA can evolve into a robust wealth-building tool.

It’s important to remember that all investments come with risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results. However, Savaria’s consistent growth, commitment to dividends, and strong market position make it a worthy consideration for investors looking to maximize their TFSA’s potential. With all this in mind, transforming your TFSA into a money-making machine doesn’t require large sums of money upfront. By investing in quality mid-cap stocks like Savaria and leveraging the power of compounding, Canadian investors can set themselves on a path toward financial growth and stability.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

