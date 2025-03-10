Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Top Consumer Discretionary Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

3 Top Consumer Discretionary Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

These retail stocks offer something not usually found in the sector: stability.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
shoppers in an indoor mall

Source: Getty Images

The consumer discretionary sector is expected to continue its positive momentum, especially as Canadian consumers grow more comfortable post-pandemic and as the economic recovery strengthens in 2025. While the retail space is highly competitive, some companies stand out for their resilient performance, growth potential, and ability to capitalize on shifting consumer trends. For Canadian investors, let’s look at three standout retail stocks right now.

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) has long been a staple in the Canadian retail market, offering everything from automotive products to home improvement and sporting goods. The retail stock’s diversified product offerings have allowed it to weather various economic shifts, and its performance in 2024 speaks to its resilience.

For Q3 2024, Canadian Tire reported revenue of $16.4 billion, with a profit margin of 5.4%, showcasing its ability to balance growth with profitability. Despite recent economic challenges, the company’s ability to leverage its physical retail presence along with a growing e-commerce platform positions it for sustained growth. Investors will appreciate its solid track record of consistent dividends. Plus, with a forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.6, CTC.A offers an attractive entry point for 2025.

Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is a major player in Canada’s fashion industry, particularly among younger consumers. The brand’s ability to appeal to trends and its expanding presence in both domestic and international markets makes it a stock to watch. In the most recent quarter, Aritzia reported 71.9% growth in earnings year-over-year, reflecting its strong sales and profitability.

The retail stock also saw a significant boost in its market cap, which increased to $7.3 billion as of late 2024. Despite a relatively high forward P/E ratio of 24.2, Aritzia’s performance continues to impress with a strong operating margin of 14.8%. The clothing retailer’s focus on sustainability and its stylish offerings provide strong growth prospects, thereby making it a solid pick for long-term investors.

Loblaw

Loblaw Companies (TSX:L) is one of Canada’s largest retailers, known for its dominance in the grocery sector, yet also expanding its footprint in pharmacies, apparel, and lifestyle products. The retail stock’s most recent earnings report for Q3 2024 showed solid revenue growth of 1.4% year-over-year, amounting to $16.4 billion.

While its quarterly earnings growth was down slightly, its profitability remains strong with a return on equity of 14.4%. With a trailing P/E ratio of 26.4 and a forward P/E of 19.6, Loblaw’s stock remains relatively affordable given its status as one of the most well-established consumer retailers in Canada. Investors seeking stability with long-term growth potential will find Loblaw to be a worthwhile consideration for their portfolios.

Key considerations

Looking back, all three retail stocks have shown impressive past performance, particularly in how they adapted to pandemic-era shifts in consumer behaviour. Canadian Tire’s consistent track record of strong sales and dividends makes it a reliable choice for those seeking both growth and income. Aritzia’s remarkable earnings growth reflects its ability to rapidly scale in an evolving retail environment. Meanwhile, Loblaw’s diversified revenue streams, including its recent expansion into the health and wellness sectors, have helped it weather economic uncertainty.

For 2025, the outlook for these retail stocks remains optimistic. Canadian Tire’s ability to integrate its traditional retail strength with growing e-commerce initiatives positions it well for continued success. Aritzia, with its focus on younger, fashion-forward consumers, should benefit from rising discretionary spending, especially in the apparel space. As more consumers return to stores and engage in higher-value purchases, Aritzia’s premium brand reputation gives it an edge in an increasingly competitive market. Meanwhile, Loblaw’s expansion into higher-margin businesses, such as health services and pharmaceuticals, ensures that it will continue to dominate the Canadian retail landscape.

Bottom line

All three retail stocks offer Canadian investors exposure to different segments of the consumer discretionary sector, each with its own strengths. Canadian Tire’s diversified retail empire, Aritzia’s fashion-forward appeal, and Loblaw’s established dominance in retail and pharmacy make these companies compelling picks for the year ahead. With strong earnings reports, promising outlooks, and resilience in navigating changing consumer behaviour, these retail stocks have the potential to deliver both growth and income in 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

