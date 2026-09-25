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Start Investing by 35: Here’s What Time Could Do for Your Retirement

Starting retirement investing by 35 gives compound growth three decades to turn relatively modest contributions into something much larger.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Investing $500 monthly from 35 to 65 could grow to roughly $610,000 at an illustrative 7% return.
  • Waiting until 45 cuts that hypothetical ending value to about $260,000.
  • Couche-Tard offers long-term growth potential as earnings rise and its global convenience-store network expands.

Thirty years can forgive a lot of investing mistakes.

Start by 35, and you don’t necessarily need the next 10-bagger, a six-figure salary, or perfect timing. You mostly need money invested early enough that compound growth gets decades to do the heavy lifting.

Consider $500 invested every month until age 65. At an illustrative 7% annual return, that could grow to roughly $610,000. Wait until 45? The same monthly investment reaches only about $260,000.

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow

Source: Getty Images

Ten years matter

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada makes the point simply. Starting retirement saving earlier can mean contributing less each month because investments have longer to earn returns on previous returns. Here’s what $500 per month could potentially become with that same 7% growth each year.

STARTING AGEYEARS INVESTEDYOUR CONTRIBUTIONSVALUE AT 65
3530$180,000$609,985
4520$120,000$260,463
5510$60,000$86,542

These figures assume a steady 7% annual return compounded monthly. Markets won’t cooperate that neatly. Still, look at age 35. Only $180,000 of that roughly $610,000 came from contributions. About $430,000 came from growth. Time eventually starts contributing more than you do.

Keep it invested

That doesn’t mean someone turning 36 missed retirement. It means every year invested has value.

Automating contributions can help remove the temptation to wait for the “right” market. Investors with sufficient contribution room could also put long-term investments inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), allowing eligible investment growth and withdrawals to remain tax-free.

Then comes the harder part: owning businesses capable of growing for those decades. One I’d consider is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD).

ATD

Couche-Tard operates convenience stores and fuel locations around the world, including its Circle K brand. Convenience stores aren’t exactly technological marvels. Yet selling coffee, food, fuel, and everyday essentials across an enormous network has created one of Canada’s stronger long-term growth businesses.

The latest quarter kept that story moving. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 15.4% year over year to US$0.90, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 10.5%.

Its next growth move could be much larger. Couche-Tard agreed to acquire Poland’s Żabka Group in a deal valuing the company at roughly US$8.6 billion. Żabka operates more than 13,000 stores across Poland and Romania and handles about 4.3 million transactions per day.

Considerations

The acquisition is also the biggest in Couche-Tard’s history. Management expects net debt to adjusted EBITDA to reach roughly three times at closing, so integration and debt reduction matter.

There’s valuation risk too. At $79.65, Couche-Tard trades around 17 times forward earnings. That’s reasonable for a quality compounder, but hardly bargain-bin pricing.

I’d therefore build a position over time rather than bet an entire retirement on one purchase. Diversifying among quality Canadian blue-chip stocks can make those next 30 years considerably easier to sleep through.

Bottom line

Starting at 35 doesn’t make retirement automatic. It makes time considerably more useful. $500 per month could potentially grow into roughly $610,000 by 65 under a 7% return assumption. Start 10 years later, and the same monthly effort produces less than half as much.

Retirement investing gets easier when your portfolio eventually starts doing more work than your paycheque. The sooner that process begins, the longer you get to let it happen.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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