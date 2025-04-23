Member Login
Where I’d Position My Portfolio With Canadian Value Stocks for Future Returns

Here’s why Canadian value stocks are worth a second look for your investment portfolio.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Pop quiz: Which stocks perform better – value or growth? If your instinct was to say growth, you’re not alone. That answer likely comes from recency bias. Growth stocks, especially U.S. large-cap tech names, have dominated over the last decade. But decades of research suggest the opposite should be true.

Contrarians still have plenty of reasons to be bullish on value, and I’m with them. It’s a view grounded in simple logic: paying less for each dollar a company earns sets you up for better returns over time.

Here’s a bird’s-eye view of the “why and how” behind the value investing case – and one Canadian exchange-traded fund (ETF) I like for putting that strategy into action.

Understanding the value factor

Time for a bit of financial history. I’m going to nerd out for a moment, but stick with me – this part matters.

There are a bunch of models that try to explain where a stock’s returns come from. One of the earliest and simplest is the Capital Asset Pricing Model, or CAPM. It says the more risk you take on, the more return you should expect. But CAPM didn’t quite capture everything happening in real-world markets.

A few decades ago, two academics – Eugene Fama and Kenneth French – proposed a better way to explain stock performance. Their solution was the Three-Factor Model, which added two more “factors” to the equation.

The first was size: small-cap stocks tend to outperform large-caps over time because they carry more risk. The second was value: stocks trading at lower prices relative to their fundamentals, like book value, have historically delivered excess returns compared to expensive growth stocks.

Now look at the chart below, which compares U.S. value and growth index funds starting from the dot-com bubble to today. The trends are cyclical. Value outperformed in the early 2000s, growth dominated in the 2010s, and the gap has widened even more in recent years.

If you’re someone who believes in buying low and selling high, this is the part of the cycle where value stocks are cheap. That’s why now may be the right time to load up.

Why I like this value ETF

One important takeaway from the Fama-French research that often gets missed is that implementation matters. It’s not enough to just believe in value as a concept – you need a clear, rules-based way to define it and actually build a portfolio around it.

That means using specific screeners to sift through the market and isolate a basket of qualifying stocks. The easiest way to do that today is through an ETF like the iShares Canadian Value Index ETF (TSX:XCV).

XCV tracks the Dow Jones Canada Select Value Index, giving you exposure to a concentrated portfolio of 36 Canadian stocks. The fund leans heavily on financials, energy, and materials, which are sectors that often screen as value due to their cyclical earnings and low price-to-book ratios.

It also comes with a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.9%, offering a decent income stream on top of the value exposure. The management expense ratio (MER) is 0.55%, which is a bit high for a passive ETF, but reasonable given the focused strategy and the cost of rebalancing a concentrated portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

