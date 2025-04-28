Member Login
Home » Investing » Protect Your TFSA: Some Strategies for Navigating Tariff Volatility With Confidence

Protect Your TFSA: Some Strategies for Navigating Tariff Volatility With Confidence

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock could do well, even if tariffs stick around for a bit longer.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
edit Safe pig, protect money

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to protecting your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), investors should not neglect the lower-beta dividend plays that can better hold up when market panic inevitably hits. If you’re not yet ready for continued volatility, it’s probably time to think about playing a bit of defence for a change.

After the latest selling spree, investors who’ve trailed the TSX Index by a wide margin, which is pretty much flat on the year, ought to ask themselves why. Indeed, overexposure to the “hot” tech plays or concentration in overvalued U.S. stocks could be to blame for lacklustre recent performance.

Either way, I view the TSX Index as a less volatile, cheaper, and yield-heavy way to invest moving forward for those looking to improve their odds of staying away from the “blast radius” of the next vicious move lower. Sure, it feels like the market correction is over, with the S&P 500 on a four-day winning streak. However, I’d look to very steadily rebalance if you felt you were ill-prepared for the volatility spike we encountered in April.

Awful April for stocks: Don’t be so quick to sell before May

Whether the awful April we’ve witnessed paves the way for a manic May, though, remains the big question. In any case, growthy consumer staple stocks stand out as strong candidates to pick up while the TSX rallies, while the S&P 500 follows closely behind. For now, my money is on the TSX Index, which is long overdue to beat the S&P 500 in a full year.

Indeed, it is possible to invest through volatility without sacrificing too much in the way of longer-term appreciation. Defensive growth stocks do exist, and they could be key to helping you ride out tariff volatility with confidence rather than fear and dread.

Many pundits would suggest diversifying one’s portfolio across sectors and showing more love to those “boring” stocks that tend to be slow and steady appreciators under most economic conditions. Also, hesitant investors may wish to try dollar-cost averaging (DCA) over time to automate the investment process without giving one a chance to react on emotion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Consider shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), a convenience retailer that can deliver for investors in the long term, potentially with less pain should another tariff tumble be in the forecast.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock is staging a comeback after briefly plunging into bear market territory (a 20% fall). The stock is sure to be a major mover as we gain more clarity on what’s to happen with Couche-Tard’s offer to buy 7-Eleven’s parent company. Indeed, tariffs represent yet another hurdle that Couche’s managers may need to tackle if a deal is to be a success.

Either way, the stock is a great buy, according to many Bay Street analysts, who are upbeat on the firm’s ability to grow same-store sales, even without inking a deal to take over Seven & i Holdings. I think analysts are right to stand by the name, which boasts a durable growth profile and a low 0.81 beta, which entails a bit less choppiness than the market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Pullback

| Andrew Walker

These TSX giants pay good dividends and now trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest in Canadian Value Stocks for Passive-Income Potential

| Daniel Da Costa

These stocks both have growth potential, pay solid dividends and trade cheaply, making them two of the best Canadian value…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in These 2 Dividend Kings for $424 in Annual Income

| Jitendra Parashar

These two time-tested TSX giants not only deliver steady dividends but also offer resilience for long-term investors seeking stability.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Fortis Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell Now?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis is up 25% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

ways to boost income
Investing

How I’d Invest $7,000 in 2 Oversold Stocks That Have Fallen Too Far

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another oversold stock are worth watching closely going into earnings season!

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

These 2 Energy Stocks Are a No-Brainer in Today’s Market

| Daniel Da Costa

These two energy stocks have reliable operations and pay significant dividends, making them two of the best stocks that you…

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $10,000 in Top Canadian Stocks for Long-Term Wealth Building

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sometimes, investors need to focus on long-term growth rather than a quick buck.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Retirement

TFSA Investors: Here’s How Much You Might Need to Retire

| Puja Tayal

The TFSA can play a major role in retirement planning. Here's how.

Read more »