Member Login
Home » Investing » This Canadian Blue-Chip Down 36% Is a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity 

This Canadian Blue-Chip Down 36% Is a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity 

Rarely does an opportunity come to buy a blue-chip stock at a decade-low price. It helps you catch up on the next cyclical growth.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

The post-pandemic market has been a roller-coaster ride for several blue-chip stocks. Some of the biggest beneficiaries were tech and oil stocks. Meanwhile, Canada’s telecom sector was surrounded by headwinds, with no end to the challenges. Despite the headwinds, one telecom stock continued to grow its market share and profits. However, the stock market priced in the current challenges and pulled the stock down 36% from its all-time high to its 10-year low.

Why is this Canadian blue-chip stock trading at a decade-low price

The Canadian blue-chip stock is Telus (TSX:T). The world has changed for the Canadian telecom sector as competitive pricing has become the norm after regulatory changes allowed network sharing among competitors.

On top of that, economic policies haven’t been quite favourable for telcos, which spent billions of dollars on fibre infrastructure and spectrum. Moreover, the U.S. tariffs affected discretionary spending, causing consumers to opt for basic plans instead of premium plans.

Another shocker was the government’s policies to reduce immigration. Immigrants are the major source of revenue growth for telcos.

Low demand for premium plans, moderating growth of new customers, and competitive pricing are creating challenging times for telcos. However, these challenging times bring value investing opportunities.

Telus is seeing a low mid-single-digit revenue growth despite a 3.7% dip in ARPU (average revenue per user) to $57.13 in the first quarter of 2025. This hints that the telco is gaining market share.

As Telus management puts it, revenue growth is a result of spectrum and fibre infrastructure spending. The real return on investment will come when these customers opt for premium plans, which seems less probable unless economic conditions improve.

Hence, Telus has revised its annual dividend-growth rate to 3 to 8% for the 2026 to 2028 period, which is lower than the previous 7-10%.

Who should buy this Canadian blue-chip stock at the dip?

Telus is well-positioned to withstand the challenges and continue paying and even growing dividends. It has reduced its dividend-payout ratio to 76% in the first quarter of 2025 from 81% in the full year 2024. It looks to improve its free cash flow by reducing capital spending, debt, and operating expenses.

Telus is a dividend growth stock and is best suited if you

  • Want to stay invested for the long term;
  • Want to preserve your wealth; and
  • Get regular inflation-adjusted payouts on your investment now or later.

Remember, Telus may not be a good option if you want to grow your invested amount and build wealth. That requires growth stocks that can generate 15-20% annual returns.

Telus stock is trading at an attractive valuation of 20 times its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. If you invest now, you can lock in a 7.2% annual dividend yield and a chance to participate in the stock price rally as the telco monetizes its 5G infrastructure.

What kind of returns can you expect from Telus?

If you stay invested in the stock for the next 10 years, you will benefit from a higher dividend yield, plus a 3-8% dividend growth, which you can compound by opting for the dividend-reinvestment plan (DRIP). As of March 31, 2025, 34% of Telus’s gross dividend is in DRIP.

A $10,000 investment in Telus on January 1, 2013, bought 613 shares that gave $405 in annual dividends. In 10 years (2022), DRIP compounding and a 7% dividend-growth rate increased the share count to 886.68 and the annual dividend to $1,181 while increasing the investment amount to $26,414.

The next 10 years could see similar or slower growth, as 5G opportunities will be partially offset by price competition.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why at 45, the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP Isn’t Enough

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Get it all with this energy stock that offers dividends now and major future growth.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $4,200 in the TSX Today

| Adam Othman

Take a closer look at these two TSX stocks if you seek long-term wealth growth through your self-directed investment portfolio.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Shelter From Market Storms: 2 Dividend-Growth Stars for Canadian Portfolios

| Joey Frenette

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and another dividend grower are worth buying on the way down.

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

1 Relentless Retail Stock Dipping 5% to Buy Now and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This stock is a top choice for investors, with so many of the names you visit every day under its…

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Great-West Lifeco Stock Be in 4 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Great-West Lifeco is a blue-chip dividend stock that trades at a reasonable valuation in 2025. Is the TSX dividend stock…

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stock to Buy With $5,000 in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $5,000 to invest, then this top choice may be one of the best options out there.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $7,000 in This Single Stock for the Next 30 Years

| Adam Othman

Invest in Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) if you’re looking for a holding for your self-directed investment portfolio you can…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

6.2% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend yield may not be double digit, but it's far safer than many others out there.

Read more »