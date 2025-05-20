Member Login
Home » Investing » If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Renewable Energy Stock, This Would Be it

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Renewable Energy Stock, This Would Be it

Now could be an opportunistic time for a long-term investor to invest in renewable energy stocks.

Posted by
Nicholas Dobroruka
Nik has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020. After studying marketing at University in his hometown of Montréal, Nik decided to pack up and move west to Vancouver. By day, Nik is a digital media ninja, specializing in Programmatic advertising. By night, you can find him either Mountain biking in Vancouver’s famous North Shore trails or writing for TMF Canada. Tech, digital payments, and renewable energy are three areas that Nik enjoys following and writing about.
Published
| More on:
Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market has been on an impressive run over the past month. Tariff announcements initially sent the stock market spiralling in early April, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index dropping 10% in less than a week. But after bottoming out, the index has come roaring back, returning 8% over the past month, while also hitting new all-time highs.

As hot as the market is today, though, there’s still no shortage of discounts for Canadian investors to choose from on the TSX.

For opportunistic, long-term investors, the renewable energy sector could be a great place to go bargain-hunting.

Investing in the renewable energy sector today

It’s not hard to find a renewable energy stock trading at a significant discount today. The sector as a whole has been on the decline since early 2021, largely underperforming the broader Canadian stock market’s returns.

Aside from the passive income, short-term investors likely won’t have much interest in the beaten-down renewable energy sector.

Long-term investors, however, should not overlook these bargain prices. I strongly believe that the growth potential of the renewable energy sector as a whole remains firmly intact. The question you need to ask yourself is, how patient are you willing to be? It may take time for the sector to return to its market-beating ways. 

Brookfield Renewable Partners

If you’re interested in adding a top renewable energy stock to your watch list, you cannot go wrong with Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN). 

The $20 billion company is a global leader in the space, with operations spread across the globe and a well-diversified portfolio of assets. 

Owning shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners can provide an investor with broad exposure to the space, as well as a chance of earning market-beating returns.

Prior to the start of 2021, Brookfield Renewable Partners was no stranger to outperforming the market’s returns. From 2010 to 2020, the energy stock has been a consistent market-beater, returning more than 200%. And that’s not even including dividends, either.

Today, the stock is down nearly 50% from all-time highs and is barely positive over the past five years. But as a leader in the growth-filled renewable energy sector, I wouldn’t bet against Brookfield Renewable Partners on returning to its market-beating ways. 

If you are interested in loading up at Brookfield Renewable Partners at these fire-sale prices, at least there will be a top dividend to enjoy while you wait for the stock to return to all-time highs. At today’s stock price, the company’s dividend is yielding a whopping 6%.

Foolish bottom line

I wouldn’t bank on the renewable energy sector being your ticket to get rich quick. That being said, you’d be hard-pressed to find any trustworthy get-rich-quick stocks on the TSX.

Instead, I’d suggest investing in a top-quality business with long-term growth potential, such as Brookfield Renewable Partners. 

It may require patience, but if you’re bullish on the long-term rise in renewable energy consumption, Brookfield Renewable Partners should be at the top of your watch list right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

The Smartest Energy Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Energy stocks have fallen from tariff war uncertainty. Uncertainty brings change that may benefit some, and this energy stock could…

Read more »

GettyImages-1394663007
Dividend Stocks

Recession Stocks Are Back: Consider Buying These Canadian Stocks in May

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A recession may or may not come, but no matter what's ahead, investors can prepare with these Canadian stocks

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

This 5.3% Dividend Knight Has Raised Payouts for 25 Consecutive Years 

| Puja Tayal

The Canadian stock market is a gold mine for high-yield dividend stocks that offer consistent dividend growth for decades.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Canadian Energy Stocks: Undiscovered Gems Ready for Summer 2025 Rally

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX energy stocks such as Canadian Natural Resources and Tourmaline Oil are poised to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

How I’d Turn $7,000 Into $1,000 in Annual Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

PetroTal (TSX:TAL) stock's 14%+ high dividend yield looks too appealing for passive income investors to ignore right now

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Industrial Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Brian Paradza, CFA

This top TSX industrial stock is down 35% but poised for massive growth. Hammond Power's century-old business is transforming our…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Energy Stocks

This Energy Stock Yielding 6% Could Double Your Money by 2027

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Enbridge (TSX:ENB) remains a company that could be among the most overlooked in the energy sector right now.

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Energy Stocks

The Smartest Renewable Energy Stock to Buy With $1,200 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) remains a top pick for investors looking for a single stock in the green…

Read more »