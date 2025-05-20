TFSA Investors: 2 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever for Tax-Free Wealth Growth

Consider adding these two giants from their respective industries if you’re on the hunt for long-term investments in a self-directed TFSA investment portfolio.

Despite all the federal and provincial taxes eating into your income, Canadians have plenty of ways to earn passive income and grow their wealth. With plenty of discipline, a solid long-term investment strategy, and the right investments in a Tax-Free Savings Account ( TFSA ), you can set yourself up for a comfortable retirement.

One of the best ways to maximize the potential you get with TFSA investing is by allocating a portion of your available contribution room to high-quality blue-chip stocks . Investing in reliable businesses that generate consistent income and have long-term growth potential is an excellent approach to stock market investing.

Blue-chip stocks are businesses you can virtually never worry about. These companies are well-established and dependable and have proven time and again that they can weather any market environment to deliver growth.

Today, I will discuss two such stocks that you can consider adding to your TFSA.

Reliable market-beating growth stock to buy and hold for years

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is perhaps one of the best investments you can make if you seek long-term high-growth stocks. Dollarama is a $46.51 billion market-cap company primarily engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company offers various everyday consumer products, seasonal items, general merchandise, and more at low and fixed prices. This is an excellent business model that lets the company generate strong cash flows, regardless of the broader economic situation in Canada.

When the economy is in decline, consumers want to save money wherever possible. Dollarama offers them the chance to purchase a lot of things at lower price points. This keeps the money flowing for the business while offering relief to customers. Most other businesses in its industry only benefit when people have more to spend. Dollarama helps consumers when the chips are down, and that is reflected in its performance on the stock market. The chart above reflects its ability to deliver.

Top dividend stock for passive income that beats inflation

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a dream come true for investors seeking a tax-free passive-income stream that can keep pace with and beat inflation. Fortis is a $32.97 billion market-cap utility holdings company. It owns and runs 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. It has over 3.4 million customers for its electric and gas utility services. Like Dollarama, Fortis also has a highly defensive business model.

Business is good for the company during economic booms, but it continues to perform well in harsh economic environments. No matter how bad things get, people need their gas and electricity. Combined with the fact that it operates in a highly rate-regulated market that generates predictable cash flows, Fortis is well-positioned to fund its quarterly dividends.

The company has increased payouts to investors for the last 50 years and can comfortably continue that streak for years to come.

Foolish takeaway

When investing in the stock market, it’s important to remember that it is inherently risky. Even the most reliable stocks trading on the TSX have ups and downs, and not every stock is a good investment. You must focus on conducting your due diligence to see whether the underlying business has the potential to align with your long-term investment strategy .

I suggest that you invest in the right companies and don’t let short-term declines due to market volatility make you pull out due to panic. If you can stick it out and luck favours you, your TFSA can become invaluable for a more comfortable retirement. To this end, Fortis stock and Dollarama stock can be excellent foundations for your portfolio.