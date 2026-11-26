These dividend stocks are solid for buying and holding, especially if you’re able to grab shares on meaningful market pullbacks.

10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

Analyst price targets suggest CNQ (roughly 15%) and Intact (about 11%) trade below estimated fair value, presenting reasonable buy-and-hold opportunities for dividend income and long-term capital appreciation.

Their durable advantages — CNQ’s low-cost, long-life oil and gas assets and Intact’s scale, proprietary data/AI, strong underwriting, and successful acquisitions — support continued free cash flow and dividend growth.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) have delivered market-beating 10-year total returns and decades of consecutive dividend increases, making them standout TSX dividend-growth stocks.

Investing in exceptional dividend-growth stocks and holding them for the long term can be a powerful way to build wealth. Two Canadian companies that deserve investors’ attention are Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) and Intact Financial (TSX: IFC). Their durable competitive advantages have rewarded patient shareholders with market-beating total returns and growing dividends. Better yet, their businesses have what it takes to continue creating shareholder value over the next decade (and likely beyond).

Over the past 10 years, with dividends reinvested, CNQ generated a remarkable total return of nearly 367%, turning $10,000 into about $46,660. Intact Financial delivered a 281% return, growing the same investment to roughly $38,110. By comparison, the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX: XIU), representing Canada’s largest publicly-traded companies, returned 205%, turning $10,000 into $30,510.

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Impressive dividend growth and income potential

These outstanding returns weren’t simply the result of rising share prices. Both companies have consistently increased their dividends, rewarding shareholders with growing passive income.

CNQ has raised its dividend for about 25 consecutive years, boasting a 20-year dividend growth rate of roughly 20%. Intact has increased its dividend for roughly 21 consecutive years, with a corresponding 20-year growth rate of about 11%.

Today, CNQ offers a dividend yield of about 3.9%, while Intact yields around 2.1%. Based on their historical payout schedules, investors could see CNQ announce another dividend increase in March and Intact in February. For long-term investors, these growing payouts can make a meaningful difference through the power of compounding. You can pool your dividends and capital you intend to invest for the long term in your best stock investing ideas.

Two businesses built for long-term success

CNQ’s ability to sustain dividend growth rests on its long-life, low-decline asset base, which is expected to support production for approximately 30 years.

Its industry-leading operating costs, low-to-mid US$40s-per-barrel WTI break-even price, and unmatched scale provide resilience across commodity cycles.

As Canada’s largest crude oil producer and second-largest natural gas producer, CNQ also benefits from substantial production diversification. These advantages position it to generate significant free cash flow and fund shareholder returns for years to come.

Intact Financial offers something different. As Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer, it consistently demonstrates strong underwriting profitability and returns on equity (ROE). Management targets exceeding industry ROE by 500 basis points (bps) annually and has achieved an average 670 bps outperformance over the past decade. Its competitive edge comes from scale, proprietary data analytics, distribution capabilities, and disciplined acquisitions.

With about 17% of Canada’s insurance market, Intact collects enormous amounts of claims data. Its data science and AI capabilities help assess risks, anticipate claims trends, and price policies more accurately. Furthermore, Intact’s size gives it significant bargaining power in the supply chain. It secures priority service, preferred vendor rates, and lower material costs for repairs. In addition, successful acquisitions, including RSA Insurance, OneBeacon, and The Guarantee Company of North America, have expanded its international presence and strengthened its earnings potential.

Why buy and hold for the next decade?

Analyst consensus price targets suggest CNQ trades at a discount of nearly 15%, while Intact trades at approximately 11% below its estimated fair value. Although analyst targets aren’t guarantees, these reasonable valuations offer an additional reason to consider both stocks.

Investor takeaway

CNQ and Intact combine proven market-beating returns, growing dividends, and durable competitive advantages. Investors willing to hold through market volatility could benefit from years of dividend growth and capital appreciation. Buying these quality TSX stocks during meaningful market corrections could make today’s investments particularly rewarding 10 years from now.