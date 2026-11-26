Coming up with an extra $150 each month may not sound like a life-changing amount. Yet over a year, that’s $1,800 you don’t have to pull from your paycheque or retirement savings. It could cover your phone bill, a few trips to the grocery store, or even help fund your next vacation. With $45,000 invested, Canadians would need an average dividend yield of 4% to make it happen. The good news? Not every stock in your portfolio needs to offer that much.

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ENB

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is going to do much of the heavy lifting in terms of income. The energy company makes money moving oil and natural gas through its pipelines, as well as distributing natural gas through its utilities. So, rather than worrying about where oil prices might head next, investors can focus more on the cash coming in from its infrastructure. In 2026, Enbridge increased its dividend by 3% to $0.97 per quarter.

Third-quarter adjusted earnings increased to $0.49 per share from $0.46 the year before, following full-year reported earnings of $3.23 per share in 2025. Given how much Enbridge spends on infrastructure, investors should also keep an eye on the cash available to cover those dividends. The company has plenty of growth opportunities, though financing those projects won’t come cheaply. That’s why I’d put just a third of the investment towards Enbridge, even if it provides far more than a third of your dividend income.

SLF

Sun Life Financial (TSX: SLF) offers investors another way to make money. The insurance company brings in cash through insurance premiums, asset-management fees, and workplace savings products. Underlying earnings per share increased by 12% in 2025, with the company’s quarterly dividend now sitting at $1 per share. That $4 annual dividend eats up only a little over half of its underlying earnings from the previous year.

So, there could be plenty of room for that dividend to grow, especially as Sun Life expands its insurance business in Asia. Of course, a market downturn could hurt the company’s asset-management earnings. Yet when you’re creating a diversified portfolio, taking a slightly lower dividend yield can be well worth it if you’re gaining exposure to another growing industry.

FTS

Fortis (TSX: FTS) may offer the smallest dividend payment of the bunch, yet I certainly wouldn’t leave it out. The utility company continues to invest in its regulated electricity and natural gas networks, generating adjusted earnings of $3.53 per share in 2025. Its most recent quarter saw adjusted earnings rise to $0.92 per share from $0.87 the year before.

What I particularly like about Fortis is how those dividend increases can add up. The quarterly dividend climbed from $0.59 in late 2023 to $0.67 at writing, representing annual growth of about 4.1%. If they keep that up, investors could have more money coming in to help cover rising living costs. Higher borrowing costs and project delays could certainly slow that progress. It’s another reason to own dividend stocks across several industries, particularly given that Enbridge and Fortis both operate regulated energy infrastructure.

Bottom line

So, what could investors bring in today? By dividing $45,000 evenly among these three stocks and purchasing full shares, Canadians could create annual dividend income of $1,926.60. That comes to an average of $160.55 each month! Set aside those quarterly payments, transfer $150 into your chequing account each month, and you’d even have an extra $126.60 left over each year.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CASH LEFT 10-YEAR CAGR ONE-YEAR GAIN ENDING BALANCE ENB $66.94 224 $3.88 $869.12 Quarterly $14,994.56 $5.44 8.14% $1,220.56 $16,220.56 SLF $102.12 146 $4.00 $584.00 Quarterly $14,909.52 $90.48 11.32% $1,687.76 $16,687.76 FTS $84.17 178 $2.66 $473.48 Quarterly $14,982.26 $17.74 11.70% $1,752.92 $16,752.92 TOTAL — — — $1,926.60 Quarterly $44,886.34 $113.66 — $4,661.24 $49,661.24

What’s great about creating passive income this way is that you don’t have to go hunting for the highest dividend yields on the TSX. Instead, you can buy businesses that offer a combination of income and growth. Just make sure to build up a cash buffer before relying on those monthly transfers, and consider adding stocks from other industries as you build your portfolio. Over time, those dividend increases could turn today’s $150 monthly income into a far more substantial contribution to your household budget.