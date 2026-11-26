A $20,000 TFSA can pay about $1,000 a year. See how Enbridge, Brookfield and Whitecap could build constant income, plus the key risks to watch before buying.

Enbridge and Brookfield pay quarterly in the same months, so Whitecap's monthly dividend keeps cash arriving in between.

A $20,000 TFSA split across Enbridge, Brookfield, and Whitecap could pay about $1,000 a year, tax-free.

Canadian investors with a TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) contribution limit of $20,000 in 2026 should consider owning quality dividend stocks amid the ongoing sell-off.

A portfolio of top Canadian dividend stocks should help you earn a steady and recurring passive income stream as well as generate capital gains over time.

Source: Getty Images

Can a $20,000 TFSA really produce constant income?

The Canada Revenue Agency set the 2026 TFSA limit at $7,000, bringing the maximum contribution room to $109,000.

Canadian investors with the maximum room can allocate a portion of their TFSA balance towards stocks that offer an attractive yield and a growing payout.

I have identified three top TSX stocks that offer you a blended average yield of 5% in 2026. So, you can earn more than $1,000 a year on a $20,000 investment.

Why Enbridge is the anchor dividend stock

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is a TSX giant that owns and operates a diversified base of cash-generating assets. Most of its cash flow is tied to long-term contracts, making the energy infrastructure giant almost immune to fluctuations in commodity prices.

In 2026, Enbridge remains on track to meet its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) for the 21st consecutive year.

Outgoing CEO Greg Ebel emphasized that Enbridge offers a combination of stability, strength, consistency, growth, and optionality. It pays shareholders an annual dividend of $3.88 per share in 2026, up from $0.575 per share in 2006.

At about $67 a share, that is a yield near 5.8%. Incoming CEO Michele Harradence also pointed to 31 straight years of dividend increases, which is exceptional for an oil and gas company.

Why Brookfield Asset Management is a top dividend stock

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX: BAM) raises money from investors, operates funds that acquire real assets like infrastructure and credit, and collects fees for managing that capital.

Fee-related earnings rose 15% to US$864 million in the third quarter, while the fee-related capital climbed 13% to $682 billion.

CFO Hadley Marshall said US$68 billion of committed capital is not paying fees yet. Once invested, it should add about US$680 million in yearly revenue. CEO Connor Teskey called the business “built to perform across cycles.”

The dividend is US$0.5025 a quarter, raised 15% earlier this year. At about $74 a share, the yield is over 4%.

Whitecap Resources is a monthly dividend stock

The final dividend stock on my list is Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP), which offers a monthly dividend payout. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Operating primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Whitecap has key assets located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Whitecap focuses on providing sustainable dividend growth and returns to shareholders through its conventional and unconventional light oil and natural gas development programs.

It pays a dividend of $0.0617 per month, which translates to a yield of almost 5%. Its portfolio of assets benefits from stable production and low base declines, which provide shareholders with a predictable cash flow stream for monthly dividends.

Elevated oil and condensate prices enable the company to increase funds flow by 32% to $1.2 billion or $0.96 per share. After accounting for capital investments of $533 million, its free funds flow stood at $1.9 billion or $1.57 per share year-to-date. Comparatively, it paid $0.5472 in dividends over the last nine months, indicating a payout ratio of over 35%.

What does the $20,000 TFSA income plan look like?

I would invest $10,000 in ENB stock and split the rest evenly between BAM and Whitecap, which will help me earn more than $1,000 in annual dividends.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY Enbridge $65.22 153 $0.97 $148 Quarterly Brookfield Asset Management $50.08 100 $0.5025 $50 Quarterly Whitecap $15.91 314 $0.0617 $19.4 Monthly

What risks could interrupt your TFSA income?

Dividends are never guaranteed and could be lowered or suspended amid economic downturns. It’s essential to identify a portfolio of quality stocks with strong fundamentals and a sustainable payout ratio to help outpace inflation over time.