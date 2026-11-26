Build a reliable TFSA retirement pension with three discounted Canadian monthly dividend stocks paying passive income streams that yield up to 8.9%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN) backs its 5.2% monthly payout with a conservative FFO payout ratio, a record 98.9% committed retail occupancy, and high new leasing spreads. Units trade at a discount to net asset value (NAV).

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp.'s (TSX:FC) monthly dividends yield a juicy 8.9% while units trade at a double-digit discount to fair value. The dividend has proven its staying power since 2009.

Building a worry-free retirement no longer requires a gold-plated defined-benefit corporate pension. When nurtured diligently inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), a well-constructed investment portfolio of high-yield Canadian dividend payers can function like a personal pension plan – generating dependable monthly cash flow that compounds completely free of tax and never triggers Old Age Security clawbacks.

The trick to building this TFSA pension involves looking beyond seductive headline yields to verify cash flow durability and balance sheet discipline. Here are three monthly dividend stocks trading at attractive discounts to the underlying asset value that can anchor a TFSA retirement income stream for decades.

Source: Getty Images

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation

The first TFSA pension stock is for investors craving immediate cash yield. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. (TSX: FC) pays monthly dividends that deliver an eye-catching 8.9% yield.

While aggressive sub-prime lenders have suffered steep write-downs during recent credit market turbulence, Firm Capital protects shareholder principal by sticking strictly to short-term, asset-backed secured lending.

Going into the fourth quarter of 2026, 95.6% of its $598.7 million gross portfolio across 238 investments consisted of senior conventional first mortgages. Because Mortgage Investment Corporations (MICs) legally distribute virtually all taxable income, comparing dividends against net income is the clearest gauge of payout safety. In the third quarter of 2026, Firm Capital declared $8.6 million, or $0.234 per share, in dividends against $8.61 million ($0.234 per share) in net income – confirming full earnings coverage for the monthly payout.

While the mortgage portfolio’s weighted average face interest rate eased from 9.5% at year-end 2025 to 8.83% on September 30, 2026, 40.1% of the loan book was set to mature by December 31, 2026. Management continuously recycles capital into fresh originations, allowing yields to rebound whenever benchmark rates or credit spreads widen.

Investors should view Firm Capital as a capital-preservation vehicle rather than a growth stock: although its share price slipped 23% over the past decade, reinvesting its steady monthly base dividend, unchanged since 2009 and periodically topped up with special payouts, produced a 66% total return.

FC data by YCharts

Trading at roughly 0.9 times book value, Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s shares carry a 10% discount to their fair value.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

This passive income TFSA investment pairs high current passive income with inflation-fighting rent growth.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: REI.UN) owns 163 necessity-anchored retail and mixed-use properties spanning 31 million square feet across Canada’s major urban markets. Tight retail space supply pushed committed retail occupancy to a record 98.9% entering the fourth quarter of 2026.

The landlord’s high pricing power shines through in leasing spreads: during the third quarter, RioCan signed new leases at $31.45 per square foot –32% above its $23.81 portfolio average net rent – generating a 17% blended leasing spread and reporting a 4.2% commercial same-property net operating income growth.

REI.UN unitholders collect $0.0965 per unit in monthly distributions, for a 5.2% annual yield backed by consecutive annual distribution increases since 2023.

The REIT’s core funds from operations (FFO) rose 5.1% year over year to $0.41 per diluted unit in the third quarter, to support a conservative 68.7% FFO payout ratio. The payout is well covered.

Trading at a 10.8% discount to its most recent net asset value (NAV) of $24.81 per unit, new REIT investors are acquiring prime urban real estate at cents to the dollar.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

To earn a higher real estate yield, consider SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: SRU.UN), another retail REIT paying $0.15417 monthly for a 6.6% yield.

The REIT owns 201 value-oriented retail properties encompassing 35.4 million square feet. Anchored by recession-resistant tenants like Walmart, SmartCentres posted a strong 98.2% in-place and committed occupancy for the third quarter of 2026. It captured an average 11.8% in renewal rental lifts and reported 3.8% same-property net operating income growth outside anchor tenants. The portfolio is doing well.

Alongside steady shopping centre cash flows, SmartCentres is unlocking long-term upside across its 3,500-acre land bank with 21 mixed-use developments spanning self-storage facilities, apartments, and condominiums.

The distribution looks reasonable. While third-quarter distributions absorbed 96.8% of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and 92.4% of operating cash flow, the trailing 12-month AFFO payout ratio sits at a more comfortable 90.9%, keeping the distribution covered by recurring cash flow.

Trading at roughly a 20% discount to its $35.49 diluted NAV per unit, SmartCentres should reward patient TFSA investors with both deep asset backing and generous monthly income over the next decade.