Nearly $500 billion.

That’s the kind of number that gets Canadian investors sitting up a little straighter. Yet just because hundreds of billions of dollars have been committed to Canada doesn’t mean that money is about to land in the pockets of shareholders. Some will be lent out over several years, while some still needs to find projects worth investing in.

So, how can Canadians actually make money from September’s Canada Investment Summit? There are three stocks I’d be keeping a particularly close eye on.

Source: Getty Images

BAM

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX: BAM) might have one of the most attractive opportunities coming out of the summit. Alongside CPP Investments, Brookfield launched the $50 billion Maple Fund, targeting infrastructure and strategic industries. What’s particularly appealing for shareholders is that Brookfield can make money managing other people’s investments without having to foot the entire construction bill itself.

It’s a business model that’s already proven lucrative. Brookfield generated approximately US$3 billion in fee-related earnings in 2025, with those earnings climbing another 15% year over year during its latest quarter.

Of course, investors shouldn’t start calculating how much Brookfield could earn on the entire $50 billion just yet. We don’t know the fee arrangements. What I’d be watching for instead is how quickly that capital gets put to work. Once Brookfield starts collecting fees, shareholders could have another source of earnings growth for years to come.

SLF

Sun Life Financial (TSX: SLF) is another interesting way to invest in Canada’s infrastructure ambitions. The insurance stock committed $5 billion over five years towards projects including digital technology, transportation, and energy.

Why would an insurance company want to invest in infrastructure? Sun Life needs investments that can generate income for decades, given that some of its policyholders won’t collect their benefits for years. Owning or financing long-lasting infrastructure can help provide that income.

Meanwhile, Sun Life’s underlying earnings per share climbed 12% to $7.45 in 2025, with its quarterly dividend now sitting at $1 per share. So, investors can collect a healthy dividend while waiting for those infrastructure investments to pay off. The risk is that project delays could leave billions of dollars earning less than Sun Life might have made elsewhere.

CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX: CM), better known as CIBC, offers perhaps the most interesting angle for investors looking to benefit from Canada’s growing defence industry. The bank committed $2 billion in financing for small- and medium-sized businesses operating in defence and related industries.

After all, landing a multimillion-dollar defence contract is wonderful. Finding the money to hire employees and purchase equipment before that first payment arrives is another matter entirely. CIBC could make money helping those businesses bridge the gap.

The bank is already performing well, with diluted earnings rising to $8.57 per share in fiscal 2025. Its latest third-quarter earnings subsequently climbed 15% to $2.47 per share. Of course, more lending also brings the potential for more loan losses. Yet for investors looking at Canadian blue-chip stocks, Canada’s defence spending could provide another avenue for long-term earnings growth.

Bottom line

So, what could Canadians make from a $10,000 investment in each of these stocks? Beyond the dividends, investors could benefit from compounding over time. Here’s what each investment could look like if its respective annualized total return repeated for another year, with dividends reinvested.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CASH LEFT CAGR PERIOD CAGR ONE-YEAR GAIN ENDING BALANCE BAM $72.16 138 $2.797316 $386.03 Quarterly $9,958.08 $41.92 4 years 17.40% $1,732.71 $11,732.71 SLF $102.12 97 $4.00 $388.00 Quarterly $9,905.64 $94.36 10 years 11.32% $1,121.32 $11,121.32 CM $154.28 64 $4.28 $273.92 Quarterly $9,873.92 $126.08 10 years 17.00% $1,678.57 $11,678.57

Of the three, I’d be most interested in Brookfield. The asset manager could collect fees for decades from infrastructure that hasn’t even been built yet. Meanwhile, Sun Life and CIBC offer opportunities to benefit from Canada’s investment ambitions while collecting dividends from already profitable businesses. The summit may have given us some enormous numbers to get excited about, yet the next few earnings reports could give investors something even better: evidence that those billions are finally starting to make them money.