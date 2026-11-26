$1,000 in Dollarama became $37,620 in 15 years. See what Q2 results reveal and whether DOL stock is still a buy for patient Canadian investors in 2026.

What $1,000 in Dollarama Became in 15 Years: Is It Still a Buy Now?

At about 40 times earnings, with Australian losses and higher oil costs ahead, patience and position size matter more than ever.

The second quarter showed real strength. Canadian same-store sales rose 5.4%, traffic grew 3.7%, and management raised its full-year targets.

A $1,000 investment in Dollarama became $37,620 over 15 years with dividends reinvested, powered by store growth and steady demand for low-priced essentials.

Investing in quality stocks and holding them for more than a decade can help you generate outsized returns over time.

One such TSX stock is Dollarama (TSX: DOL), which is valued at a market cap of almost $60 billion. A $1,000 investment in DOL stock 15 years ago would be worth over $37,000 today – an exceptional return.

Over the last 15 years, it has delivered a compounded annual growth rate of 27%, crushing broader indices in Canada and the U.S.

As historical returns shouldn’t matter much to current and future investors, let’s see if Dollarama stock is still a good buy.

Source: Getty Images

How Dollarama turned $1,000 into $37,620

Dollarama is a discount retailer that went public in 2009. It sells everyday goods at fixed, low prices, making it almost immune to economic recessions.

Today, it runs 1,734 stores across Canada. It also owns 60% of Dollarcity, which operates 760 stores in Central and South America. Last year, it added Australia to the mix.

Each new store adds sales and profits. Dollarama has increased revenue from $3 billion in fiscal 2017 (ended in January) to $7.3 billion in fiscal 2026. Over this period, adjusted earnings per share have risen from $1.24 to $4.70.

If you earn 24% annually, your investment will double in three years. At 27%, Dollarama has doubled your investment every 2.7 years on average.

Dollarama Q2 results: What management just reported

On Sept. 16, Dollarama reported second-quarter results for fiscal 2027.

The discount retailer reported sales of over $2 billion, an increase of 17.6% year over year. CFO Patrick Bui noted that part of the jump came from Australia, which counted three full months this year versus only 13 days last year.

Diluted earnings per share climbed 11.2% to $1.29, up from $1.16. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) reached $653 million.

Same-store sales in Canada rose 5.4%, up from 4.9% a year earlier, while customer traffic grew 3.7%. So, the average customer order has grown amid a challenging macro environment.

Management responded by raising its full-year same-store sales target to between 4% and 4.5%. It also lifted its plan to open between 65 and 75 net new Canadian stores.

CEO Neil Rossy stayed disciplined on pricing, even with inflation in the headlines. Asked about a price point above $5, he said the company will “push off any additional price points as long as we can.” To me, that signals a team that guards its value promise before chasing extra profit.

Is Dollarama stock still a buy now?

Dollarama’s business model is robust, but the stock trades at an elevated multiple. At the time of writing, DOL stock trades at 41.4 times forward earnings, significantly above the historical average of 27.8 times.

Over the last eight years, DOL stock grew adjusted earnings at an average of 16.4% annually. Comparatively, the average earnings multiple stood at 28.3 times.

Over the next five years, earnings are projected to expand at 12.5% annually. So, the earnings multiple should be lower, around 25 times. At 25 times earnings, DOL stock will be priced at $212 in late 2029, below the current price of $221.

Australia is still a work in progress, and Bui said operating losses there were about $25 million at the halfway mark. He expects transformation costs to weigh more heavily in the second half as lower-priced products reach shelves.

Higher oil prices will start flowing through freight and materials from the third quarter. Management kept its Canadian gross margin target at 45% to 45.5%. However, Bui warned that further cost increases would force a rethink.

Management also leans on its flexible model to absorb pressure. Bui said price increases are the last resort, used only after the team reviews logistics, store operations, and product mix.

The 15-year run began with a much smaller company. Repeating 27% a year from a business worth roughly $60 billion is almost impossible.

My take: Dollarama looks like a high-quality compounder that trades at a premium. However, I will buy the blue-chip TSX stock at a much lower multiple.