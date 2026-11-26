Learn how a set-and-forget approach can help you invest wisely and build wealth with minimal effort and ongoing monitoring.

These strategies provide diversified exposure to market trends and create a cash cushion, allowing investors to potentially enjoy consistent returns with minimal oversight or intervention over the long term.

Automating savings and building wealth in the stock market can be effectively achieved through strategic investments in DRIP stocks like Royal Bank of Canada, market ETFs like Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF, and defensive stocks like Loblaw, each offering unique benefits for growth and resilience.

Many investors enter the stock market looking for the next Apple or Amazon, where a set-and-forget strategy works. Finding such a company takes effort, research, and periodic monitoring. All businesses face industrial, economic, and business risk. A strategically important business unaffected by technological disruption could be affected by poor financial decisions or governance issues. Thus, it is important for investors to periodically review their portfolio.

Yet, there is a way to automate your savings and build a cash cushion.

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Investing strategies to automate savings

One strategy is to hold a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) stock. Choosing the DRIP option helps you reinvest your dividends and accumulate more income-generating shares without paying brokerage.

A strong DRIP stock is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY). It has the largest market cap and has been doing business for over 150 years. The bank has survived the 2008 Financial Crisis, which spelled doom for too-big-to-fail banks. Now is the right time to buy the stock as it has dipped 6.4% in the artificial intelligence (AI) debt correction.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned of financial instability as banks, insurers, and pension funds have a stake in the AI debt, which could correct at any time. Royal Bank of Canada earns 32% of its net income from Personal Banking and 39.5% from Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. Personal loans make up 68% and wholesale loans 38.9% of its loans and assets portfolio. Within wholesale loans, the portfolio is well-diversified across real estate, financial services. consumer discretionary, and more.

A diversified portfolio and adequate Tier-1 capital make it a fundamentally strong stock on which you can bank upon to thrive, grow dividends, and continue DRIP for the next 10–15 years.

Strategy 2: Market ETF

If you do not want to be bothered with reviewing your portfolio in five or 10 years, a market ETF is the way forward. The Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX: VFV) and BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX: ZCN) rebalance their portfolios periodically to replicate the market index.

They strive to give you market-linked returns. With VFV, you can get exposure to the world’s largest stock markets, the NYSE and NASDAQ. The S&P 500 Index has the highest exposure in information technology, financials, and healthcare. Meanwhile, the TSX Composite Index has exposure to the financial, energy, materials, and industrial sectors.

While financial services is common between the two indices, US financial services largely caters to tech and healthcare firms, while Canadian banks cater to real estate, energy, and mining companies. Look at financial services as a reflection of the markets. Since the ETFs merely replicate the market, their management expense ratio is also low at 0.08% for VFV and 0.06% for ZCN.

A set-and-forget strategy will work for the two, as they will grow with changing market trends. Even after a global economic crisis, the market rebounds. But the players’ positions are reset, in the same way the energy shock made energy stocks, artificial intelligence (AI) shocks made IT stocks, and the pandemic made healthcare stocks market drivers. You can enjoy each of these trends with market ETFs.

Strategy 3: Defensive stocks

And the final touch of a set-and-forget strategy is defensive stocks like Loblaw (TSX: L) and Walmart. There was a reason why Warren Buffett invested in Coca-Cola. He knew this stock would keep growing in every market condition, as it is so intertwined with the everyday lives of Americans.

Loblaw can help your portfolio grow gradually with limited downside risk. Its core portfolio of hard discount and drug stores reaches most Canadians. It is now monetizing its reach to every Canadian to offer complementary services like Lifemark and retail media. Believe it or not, Loblaw stock surged 198% in five years, greatly outperforming the market.