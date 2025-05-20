Member Login
Home » Investing » This Canadian Jewel Yields 4.5% and Looks Seriously Undervalued

This Canadian Jewel Yields 4.5% and Looks Seriously Undervalued

Let’s dive into why Suncor (TSX:SU) looks like one of the most undervalued dividend jewels Canada has to offer right now, with a juicy 4.5% yield.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
A person looks at data on a screen

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to many of the top dividend stocks Canada has to offer, many of the highest-quality options (that I typically cover) come with valuation multiples that reflect this quality. In today’s market, companies are typically valued according to the quality of their underlying balance sheets and earnings capabilities. As such, it’s hard to find companies yielding 4.5% with valuations that seem unnaturally low.

That said, I’ve made the argument before (and I’ll make it again) that Suncor (TSX:SU) looks like one such company worth buying in this environment. The energy giant trades at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of just 13 times despite providing investors with a very stable and juicy 4.5% dividend yield.

Let’s dive into why this might be and why this stock may still be a buy despite various headwinds.

Energy stocks continue to take it on the chin

Whether we’re talking about Canadian energy stocks or companies operating globally, this sector has seen its fair share of volatility lately. Energy prices continue to fluctuate as investors attempt to determine whether or not the global economy is headed into a recession. And with energy producers like Suncor largely beholden to commodity prices, that can spell stock price volatility from time to time.

The reality is that the macro environment is one in which constant flux is the only thing that can really be held constant. As such, modelling out where one thinks oil prices will be a year from now, let alone 10 years from now, is an exercise that’s very difficult to carry out.

Unfortunately, the reality is that the earnings energy giants like Suncor will be able to produce will be tied to where energy prices are expected to trend over time. On this front, long-term investors considering Suncor will need to make a determination as to whether the policy environment over a specific timeframe will remain favorable (or not), and how that may impact the company’s fundamentals moving forward.

What do the current fundamentals say?

If we hold all else equal (which, again, is a difficult thing to do, especially in the energy sector), and assume oil prices remain relatively stable moving forward, Suncor is trading at an incredibly steep discount right now.

The company’s valuation currently sits around 10 times trailing earnings and under 13 times forward earnings. In other words, while the market is pricing in some significant earnings deterioration moving forward, this is still a stock that’s trading at less than half the multiple of other large-cap blue-chip names.

With a dividend yield of 4.7% supported by a solid balance sheet with plenty of cash (and not as much debt as many of its peers), this is a stock I think is poised for double-digit returns for the foreseeable future.

Again, anything can happen, and there are certainly risks to be considered with such a holding. But in my view, Suncor remains a stock that could be a long-term winner, and I think the market is overlooking it right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Energy Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Renewable Energy Stock, This Would Be it

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Now could be an opportunistic time for a long-term investor to invest in renewable energy stocks.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

The Smartest Energy Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Energy stocks have fallen from tariff war uncertainty. Uncertainty brings change that may benefit some, and this energy stock could…

Read more »

GettyImages-1394663007
Dividend Stocks

Recession Stocks Are Back: Consider Buying These Canadian Stocks in May

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A recession may or may not come, but no matter what's ahead, investors can prepare with these Canadian stocks

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

This 5.3% Dividend Knight Has Raised Payouts for 25 Consecutive Years 

| Puja Tayal

The Canadian stock market is a gold mine for high-yield dividend stocks that offer consistent dividend growth for decades.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Canadian Energy Stocks: Undiscovered Gems Ready for Summer 2025 Rally

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX energy stocks such as Canadian Natural Resources and Tourmaline Oil are poised to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

How I’d Turn $7,000 Into $1,000 in Annual Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

PetroTal (TSX:TAL) stock's 14%+ high dividend yield looks too appealing for passive income investors to ignore right now

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Industrial Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Brian Paradza, CFA

This top TSX industrial stock is down 35% but poised for massive growth. Hammond Power's century-old business is transforming our…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Energy Stocks

This Energy Stock Yielding 6% Could Double Your Money by 2027

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Enbridge (TSX:ENB) remains a company that could be among the most overlooked in the energy sector right now.

Read more »