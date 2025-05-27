Member Login
Home » Investing » This Banking Powerhouse Yielding 4.4% Has Paid Dividends for 196 Straight Years

This Banking Powerhouse Yielding 4.4% Has Paid Dividends for 196 Straight Years

This bank stock is one of the oldest banks out there, and it has been pumping out dividends since day one.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Muscles Drawn On Black board

Source: Getty Images

When building a long-term portfolio in Canada, few names offer the same combination of strength, consistency, and income as the Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). Known on the TSX as BMO, this banking powerhouse has stood the test of time, weathering everything from financial crises to pandemics. That kind of stability is exactly what many investors look for when deciding where to park their cash in uncertain markets.

First, the dividend

Dividends are a big part of that equation. As of writing, BMO stock yields approximately 4.4%, with a quarterly dividend of $1.59 per share. The yield is attractive on its own, especially in a low-growth environment. But what makes it exceptional is the history behind it. BMO has paid dividends every single year since 1829. That’s 196 years of uninterrupted payments. In fact, BMO holds the record for the longest-running dividend streak of any Canadian company. When you think about the wars, recessions, and political turmoil during that time, that record becomes even more impressive.

Of course, past performance doesn’t guarantee future results. But BMO’s current numbers suggest it’s still on solid footing. In its first-quarter 2025 earnings, BMO posted adjusted net income of $2.3 billion and earnings per share of $3.04. That was up from $2.27 per share in the same quarter last year. The results beat analyst expectations and showed that despite ongoing concerns about the economy and interest rates, BMO continues to find ways to grow.

More growth to come

One reason for that performance is its diversified business model. BMO isn’t just a bank for Canadian consumers. It also has a strong presence in commercial banking, capital markets, and wealth management. And its expansion into the United States has added another layer of growth. The 2023 acquisition of Bank of the West gave BMO access to 1.8 million customers across 19 U.S. states, providing a much broader footprint. That cross-border reach means more diversified revenue and less reliance on the Canadian housing market, which continues to face pressure.

Another reason investors keep coming back to BMO is its disciplined capital management. The bank maintains a strong balance sheet, with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 12.4% as of the first quarter. That’s well above regulatory minimums and gives BMO plenty of flexibility to return cash to shareholders or invest in further growth. It’s that kind of financial prudence that allows the bank to keep raising dividends, even when the economic outlook turns cloudy.

Staying strong

So, why might BMO be one of the best stocks to own right now? First, it provides a growing income stream that’s tax-efficient if held in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Second, the bank has international exposure through its U.S. operations. Third, it’s proven it can grow earnings while rewarding shareholders over nearly two centuries. It’s hard to find a company with that kind of track record.

Even in a world dominated by tech stocks and fast-moving trends, BMO proves that old-fashioned consistency still has a place in a modern portfolio. If you’re investing for the long haul, say, retirement, your kids’ education, or just building generational wealth, BMO deserves serious consideration. You’re not going to see wild swings or doubling returns overnight, but you will get solid, steady growth and regular cash flow.

Bottom line

That’s exactly the kind of stock that can form the core of a resilient investment strategy. Whether you’re just starting out or have been investing for decades, BMO is the kind of name you can buy, hold, and sleep well at night owning. And for those who believe in the power of compounding, reinvesting those dividends over time could help turn a modest portfolio into something truly substantial. For Canadians looking for stability and strength, this bank continues to deliver.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Million-Dollar Blueprint: The Must-Have Canadian Stocks You’ll Need

| Jitendra Parashar

From AI innovation to waste management, these high-performing Canadian stocks could turn your TFSA into a million-dollar machine.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Financial Services Stock to Buy With $8,300 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This finance stock remains one of the top choices for investors, especially with long-term dividend income on deck.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Stocks for Beginners

This Canadian Financial Stock Down 11% Looks Ready for a Significant Rebound

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors can find some of the strongest banks in the world here in Canada, and this one looks like a…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

Where Will Fairfax Financial Be in 6 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fairfax is one of the strongest investments out there, but can that continue in the next few years?

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

This 8.6% Yielding TSX Powerhouse Looks Ridiculously Undervalued

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stop what you're doing and consider undervalued stocks, especially this one.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Stocks for Beginners

Tariff-Resistant Stocks: 2 Choices Could Outperform Despite Cross-Border Tensions

| Jitendra Parashar

These top TSX picks look resilient despite tariff uncertainties.

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Energy Stocks

This TSX Hidden Gem Yields 6.2% and Is Primed for Massive Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is an energy producer built to last, so let's get into why.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Stocks for Beginners

I’d Invest $7,000 in This Single Stock for Generational Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There aren't many stocks I'd consider putting it all in on, but this is one for sure.

Read more »