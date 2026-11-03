WSP can earn from the design and engineering behind new connections, with a backlog that predates the summit.

Canada and Europe Want New Energy and Trade Corridors: This Global TSX Stock Could Help Build Them

A trade agreement can open a door, but it can’t build the railway leading to it. Canada and Europe’s push for closer ties will need ports, power lines, and transport links to turn those ambitions into business. Before construction crews arrive, someone has to design the projects and guide them through approvals. That gives investors a way to benefit from the work that comes before the ribbon-cutting.

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Connections need practical work

Selling more Canadian energy and goods to Europe takes more than willing buyers. It takes ports to handle shipments, electricity networks to deliver power, and undersea cables to carry data. At the recent summit in Montreal, Canadian and European leaders agreed to explore stronger connections, including potential subsea infrastructure. Turning those ideas into workable projects creates an opening for engineering firms long before construction begins.

Before a major asset operates, someone needs to design it, assess its impacts, and solve the practical problems of location and construction. Existing assets also need upgrades. That creates work in many pieces, often across different customers and budgets. An investor can participate through the service provider instead of choosing which single project will survive every development hurdle.

The advantage is breadth. A delayed transport project doesn’t necessarily stop work on an electricity network or a water facility. The challenge is delivering services profitably while keeping skilled people busy. A large opportunity list can help win business, but it doesn’t replace signed work, reasonable pricing, and the ability to collect customer payments.

Work already on the books

WSP Global (TSX: WSP) provides engineering, science, and infrastructure services across international markets. Its customer base gives it several ways to participate in increased investment. The summit didn’t award it a particular corridor contract. I like the wider business because it already serves the needs that governments and private customers are discussing more intensely.

At its June quarter-end, backlog reached $20.1 billion, equivalent to about 11.6 months of revenue. That’s work expected under customer agreements, with timing and scope still capable of changing. It gives shareholders more substance than a list of possible future assignments. The company has projects to execute while new market opportunities develop.

Organic net revenue grew 5% in the quarter. That measure helps separate growth within the existing business from the boost of acquisitions and other specified effects. WSP has used acquisitions to expand, so I’d want the established operations to keep winning work too. Buying another company is more valuable when both businesses can grow profitably afterwards.

An attractive business needs cash

Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share rose to $2.88 from $2.35. At a recent $187.40 close, the shares cost roughly 16 times earnings. That’s a reference calculation using one quarter, not a forecast of annual earnings. It simply gives a more concrete starting point than paying any price for the infrastructure theme.

Reported earnings per share fell, while operating cash inflow declined to $451.6 million from $583.9 million. Those figures keep the assessment balanced. Adjusted profit can help explain the underlying business, but paying for acquisitions and waiting for customer receipts still affect the money available. The next stage of growth needs to improve cash as well as the work pipeline.

I’d buy gradually in a Canadian stock portfolio, with the position spread alongside businesses serving different needs. November 4 results should update the operating picture. Project delays, acquisition integration, and rising employment costs remain risks. The dividend is a supporting feature, while most of the opportunity rests on growing earnings from engineering and advice that customers continue to need.

Bottom line

WSP gives investors a practical way to participate in infrastructure spending across many projects. I like the existing backlog and growing operations more than an assumed role in one new corridor. I’d make measured purchases at a price linked to current earning power. If the Canada–EU relationship produces more funded development, WSP has capabilities that could help turn those plans into working assets.