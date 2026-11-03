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A Deeper Canada-EU Alliance Will Need Private Capital: This Canadian Asset Manager Could Follow the Money

Brookfield Asset Management can earn from managing the capital behind investments, with its existing fundraising providing the stronger evidence.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Key Points
  • The alliance envisages private capital alongside public cooperation.
  • BAM earns management fees across investment strategies.
  • No summit mandate was announced for Brookfield, so existing earnings drive the case.

A new electricity link or industrial project needs more than two governments agreeing it should exist. Someone has to commit money on terms that make the development worthwhile. The Canada–EU alliance explicitly includes private capital in its ambitions. This TSX stock gives investors a way to earn from organizing and managing that investment, with a sizeable business already operating before the next summit mandate appears.

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The money has to be committed

The joint statement includes market-based and private capital investment as the partners build closer industrial relationships. Public financing can help, while the eventual project still needs customers, approvals, and a viable return. “We have developed the framework,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. Filling it with actual investment requires a much more detailed set of decisions.

Large institutions such as pension funds can invest for long periods, but their capital isn’t free money. They need returns that suit their obligations. An investment manager can help find assets, arrange financing, and oversee operations through specialized funds. The manager earns for performing that work, giving an individual shareholder access without funding an entire airport or power project.

That creates a different investment from owning the infrastructure asset directly. The manager can earn recurring fees across a collection of funds and strategies. It still depends on investors trusting it with money and receiving acceptable results. A larger fundraising total becomes valuable when the capital enters fee-paying arrangements and the costs of running the business remain controlled.

Fees already being earned

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX: BAM) manages investments across areas including infrastructure, renewable power, property, credit, and private equity. It’s distinct from Brookfield Corporation and the separately listed operating partnerships. That distinction is useful as each security gives shareholders a different claim on earnings. BAM primarily provides the asset-management business, with a different ownership claim from the individual operating partnerships.

In the second quarter, BAM raised a record US$77 billion. Fee-related earnings increased 20% to US$808 million. These earnings measure profit from managing capital, subject to the company’s definitions and adjustments. The figures show an existing growth engine that doesn’t depend on estimating what portion of Canada’s European alliance might eventually involve Brookfield.

The manager’s breadth is appealing. A client can allocate to infrastructure, credit, or another strategy according to its needs, giving Brookfield several routes to win business. It doesn’t mean every strategy succeeds in every market. It does mean a shareholder isn’t relying exclusively on one development receiving a permit or one government choosing a particular investment partner.

Keep the fee growth profitable

Quarterly distributable earnings reached US$707 million, up 15%. That’s about US$101 million below fee-related earnings, illustrating that the measures aren’t interchangeable. They answer different questions about the money earned and available under management’s framework. I’d use the definitions consistently, with ordinary reported results alongside them, instead of selecting whichever number makes the stock look cheapest.

Shares recently closed at $67.93. A $10,000 budget buys 147 whole shares for C$9,985.71 before fees. That provides a manageable route into a global manager, but the share price still needs future fee growth to support it. None of the purchase becomes a guaranteed claim on a new Canadian or European infrastructure fund.

I’d buy gradually for a long-term Canadian portfolio, pairing BAM with businesses outside financial markets. Fundraising can slow when institutions have less room to commit, asset values can fall, and weak investment results can make the next fund harder to sell. Its dividend appeal belongs beside that operating risk. The strongest reason to own it is durable fee growth backed by satisfied clients.

Bottom line

BAM is a credible way to participate in the capital needed for a deeper investment relationship. I’d own it for the management business already raising money and earning fees, with the summit providing a possible additional market. A new mandate would help once announced. In the meantime, existing clients give Brookfield plenty of work from which shareholders can earn.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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