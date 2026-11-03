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Europe’s Carbon Border Tax Could Reshape Canadian Steel: This Producer is Spending to Get Cleaner

Northland already sells European power, with new projects offering growth and existing cash demands keeping the investment measured.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Europe’s summit commitments include energy security and decarbonization
  • Northland already owns operating European wind assets.
  • Its dividend and growth projects need cash through uneven generation periods.

Europe wants dependable energy supplies and a route to net zero. Those goals create room for more than one technology, including power plants that don’t require imported fuel every day. Canada’s Montreal summit partnership kept both priorities in view. One TSX stock already operates European wind assets, giving investors electricity sales to assess before assigning value to any new alliance project.

Utility, wind power

Image source: Getty Images

Security includes electricity

A joint statement describes the Canada–EU Green Alliance as its “compass” for decarbonization and competitiveness. It also includes LNG, nuclear, grids, and clean technology within the relationship. That isn’t a promise that one source will replace every other. It supports a wider investment need as countries work to make their energy systems more dependable and less emissions-intensive.

Wind farms can help reduce reliance on imported fuels, while variable generation means they work alongside networks, storage, and other power sources. A windy quarter isn’t guaranteed. Neither is the price earned on electricity sold outside long-term contracts. Investors need the business arrangements that turn a useful asset into a repeatable financial return.

For a Canadian shareholder, an existing European operator provides a direct connection. It already has facilities, customers, and experience working under local rules. New cooperation could widen future opportunities, but the current assets supply a better basis for the purchase. They show how the company earns before the next project needs years of development spending.

Already producing in Europe

Northland Power (TSX: NPI) owns offshore wind interests in Germany and the Netherlands, alongside other international power assets. Its European business makes the summit’s energy direction relevant without requiring a new market entry. The company also has development exposure in Poland, adding an opportunity to earn from more electricity infrastructure as projects move towards full operation.

In its August update, Northland reported first power from Baltic Power in Poland and construction underway on two Polish battery projects totalling 300 megawatts (MW). Those are company milestones from that update, with completion and commercial operation still separate steps. A plant producing its first electricity has made progress, while full contracted cash generation needs further delivery.

That gives the investment a growth route rooted in identifiable assets. I’d still treat construction spending and financing as part of the price of getting there. Equipment, installation, and commissioning costs arrive before the entire revenue stream. A useful renewable asset can become a disappointing investment if shareholders have to pay too much to finish it.

Keep the income realistic

Second-quarter free cash flow under Northland’s measure was $0.09 per share, below $0.22 a year earlier. The previous period included a German tax benefit, making the comparison less straightforward than a sudden collapse in operations. Even so, the quarter’s $0.18 of declared dividends exceeded that cash figure. Annual cash generation provides a more useful view than assuming each quarter covers itself.

Using the $0.06 monthly rate reflected in that update, the annualized payment is $0.72. At a recent $21.95 close, that’s about 3.3%. A $10,000 budget therefore buys 455 shares for $9,987.25 and would generate $327.60 annually if maintained. That’s $27.30 monthly, with $12.75 left before fees.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NPI$21.95455$0.72$327.60Monthly$9,987.25

I’d take a small position for income and project growth within a diversified portfolio. Interest costs, weak wind, and construction problems could reduce the return. I’d give cash after investment more weight than the appeal of a monthly dividend. Finishing projects on sensible terms and receiving the resulting cash would make me more comfortable adding than a broad promise of policy support alone.

Bottom line

Northland already has the European power exposure many summit ideas still need to build. I like that existing business and the potential for new assets to contribute, with a modest purchase reflecting the funding risks. Europe can pursue security and lower emissions together. The shareholder reward comes when a company serving those goals also earns enough cash to support its owners.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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