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Europe’s €90 Billion Ukraine Loan Could Send Orders to This Canadian Defence Stock

Magellan has a direct weapons-production connection, while Canadian participation still needs to translate into actual supplier orders.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Published
Key Points
  • Canada intends to join the Ukraine Support Loan framework.
  • Magellan has a Canadian M-72 production-development contract.
  • No Magellan award from the European loan was identified.

A financing announcement becomes much more interesting when it could help a customer buy something a company already knows how to supply. Canada intends to participate in Europe’s €90-billion Ukraine Support Loan, potentially opening purchases from Canadian defence companies. This stock offers a specific manufacturing connection, although the funding framework hasn’t yet produced a disclosed loan-related order for the company.

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Financing can widen the buyer pool

The summit announcement says Canadian participation would allow Ukraine to purchase military equipment from Canadian companies using EU funds. That’s a route to potential orders, with eligibility and implementation still needing to work in practice. The €90 billion describes the wider loan programme. It isn’t a Canadian allocation or a sales forecast for one supplier.

The commercial benefit could be a customer with clearer access to financing and a broader choice of eligible equipment. That can improve the chance of an order moving forward. A manufacturer still needs production capacity, approvals, and equipment matching the buyer’s requirements. Competition and delivery schedules determine which businesses actually receive the work and when the revenue arrives.

“And for that, we must live up to our commitments,” President of the European Council António Costa said at the summit. For a defence supplier, delivery is a particularly concrete obligation. Winning an order creates work before it creates the full profit. Materials and labour need funding, while delays or cost increases can reduce the amount the company ultimately keeps from an apparently attractive contract.

A direct production connection

Magellan Aerospace (TSX: MAL) was awarded a Canadian government contract in July to develop Canadian production of the M-72 light anti-tank weapon under the Munitions Supply Program. That’s a more direct connection to military-equipment demand than simply owning a company with aerospace in its name. The existing award is Canadian and separate from the European loan initiative.

Magellan also manufactures aeroengine and aircraft components, giving it customers beyond one weapon programme. That broader activity supports the business while a new production line develops. It can also compete for future work through existing industrial relationships. I like having a supplier with operations already earning, although the mix includes commercial aerospace and doesn’t provide pure exposure to Ukraine procurement.

The distinction keeps the investment useful. An existing M-72 contract provides evidence of a capability being developed. It doesn’t prove Ukraine has ordered the output through this loan, and the reviewed summit announcements didn’t name Magellan as a recipient. I’d own the wider manufacturing business first, with eligible future orders providing an additional opportunity if they arrive.

Profit and cash tell different stories

Second-quarter revenue rose to $305.6 million from $249.8 million, an increase of about 22%. Net earnings reached $19.8 million. Gross margin improved to 15.4% from 13.3%, meaning the company kept more from sales after direct production costs. That operating progress gives the stock a business case beyond a new government financing headline.

Operating cash flow was only about $6.1 million, below $25.8 million a year earlier. Receivables, inventory, and work in progress absorbed cash. That’s a useful reminder that a growing factory needs money before every sale turns into a payment. Subsidiary Middletown filed for Chapter 11 protection in July amid business weakness and legacy environmental costs, adding risk, so I’d avoid treating the latest profit increase as the whole financial picture.

At a recent $35.22 close, the shares cost roughly 25 times earnings. That’s a simple quarterly illustration, not a full-year forecast. I’d buy only a small position in a Canadian portfolio, with steadier dividend businesses alongside it. The price already reflects continued progress, making cash collection and disciplined contract execution especially relevant.

Bottom line

Magellan has a credible product connection to potential Canadian defence purchases through the European loan framework. I’d start small for its improving manufacturing business and existing Canadian production contract. Any new Ukraine order would strengthen the opportunity once announced. The investment can benefit from a wider market, while the return still depends on factories delivering equipment and collecting enough cash to reward their owners.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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