Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » The Best Energy Stock to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

The Best Energy Stock to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

This top energy stock combines stability, growth, and dividends — everything you’d want from a smart $2,000 investment.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
oil pump jack under night sky

Source: Getty Images

If you are planning to invest $2,000 in an energy stock right now, the goal should be simple. Find a company that is profitable, efficient, and committed to rewarding its shareholders with consistent dividends. As oil prices hold strong and demand remains solid, investing in the right energy stock could deliver passive income along with long-term capital gains.

And Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO) fits that profile well. In fact, it could be the smartest investment you make this year. Let me explain why.

Why Imperial Oil could be the smartest pick in the energy sector

What makes Imperial Oil one of the best energy stocks to consider now is its century-long track record in the Canadian oil and gas sector. This Calgary-based company is involved in every part of the energy cycle, from oil exploration to refining to selling fuels and chemicals. That’s what makes it a fully integrated energy business and a reliable stock to hold for the long term.

Currently trading at $111.15 per share, IMO stock has a market cap of $56.5 billion and offers a 2.6% annualized dividend yield, with payouts made quarterly. After delivering double-digit gains for four straight years, the stock is up nearly 25% in 2025 — continuing its strong run.

What’s driving the stock higher lately

The Canadian oil giant continues to benefit from strong commodity prices and a narrow spread between Canadian Western Select and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude. These factors are continuing to help Imperial boost margins in its upstream segment, which produced 418,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2025. Notably, two of its major assets Cold Lake and Kearl remained strong contributors during the quarter.

With a refinery utilization rate of 91% and sales of 455,000 barrels per day, Imperial Oil showed it could maintain stable cash flows even in a mixed environment.

Strong earnings back the momentum

Its strong stock movement has also been supported by Imperial’s impressive financial growth trends. In the March quarter, the company posted a 7.8% YoY (year-over-year) increase in its adjusted net profit to $1.3 billion.

As a result, its adjusted earnings climbed by 13% YoY to $2.52 per share, while operating cash flow, excluding working capital, was a solid $1.8 billion.

Focusing on big projects

And there’s another key reason that could help this top energy stock keep climbing. Imperial’s construction of a renewable diesel facility in Strathcona is on track, which was expected to start operations by mid-2025. This will be Canada’s largest facility of its kind and could support both Imperial’s earnings and emissions goals in the future.

Moreover, on the upstream side, its Leming Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage redevelopment project is set to go live later this year, which could add 9,000 barrels per day to its production capacity. With these strong fundamentals in place, Imperial could be one of the top energy stocks to own right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Top TSX Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It.

| Demetris Afxentiou

If you could buy and hold one stock, would you focus on growth or income? Here's my pick, which actually…

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Could Be a No-Brainer Buy in June

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the strategic importance of Enbridge in the energy sector. See why it is a reliable investment choice now.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

How to Allocate $7,000 Across Energy Stocks in Your TFSA Today

| Andrew Walker

Energy stocks could be on the verge of a big move to the upside.

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Energy Stocks

How to Allocate $14,000 Between Two TFSAs for Maximum Diversification

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two people working together through the TFSA can achieve maximum diversification and build wealth faster.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Energy Stocks

1 Top Canadian Energy Stock Down 49% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Down by half of its 52-week high levels, this TSX energy stock is in pole position for savvy investors to…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Energy Stocks

Why $30,000 Invested This Way Makes Sense in Today’s Market

| Andrew Walker

This strategy helps reduce risk while delivering attractive yield.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Energy Stocks

An Energy Stock Down 18% to Buy Right Now

| Andrew Walker

This energy giant has increased its dividend annually for the past 25 years.

Read more »

Canadian flag
Energy Stocks

The Top TSX Stock to Buy Now As Canadians Shift Investments Back Home

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks are a solid buy, and Cameco stock is one of the best Canadian stocks out there for long-term…

Read more »