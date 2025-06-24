Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s How Many Shares of Fortis You Should Own to Get 1,000 in Yearly Dividends

Here’s How Many Shares of Fortis You Should Own to Get 1,000 in Yearly Dividends

Fortis’s reliable dividend payments make it a top income stock. It projects annual dividend growth of 4-6% through 2029.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

Canadian dividend stocks with a track record of consistent dividend growth, a resilient business model, a low-risk earnings base, and sustainable payouts are top investments for generating worry-free passive income. Thankfully, several TSX-listed stocks, such as Enbridge and Canadian National Railway, have paid and increased dividends for decades, making them reliable income stocks.

However, here I’ll focus on Fortis (TSX:FTS), which has a stellar track record of dividend growth, operates a defensive business model, and generates low-risk risk. This blue-chip company has solid fundamentals and offers visibility over future dividend growth. This makes Fortis an attractive choice for investors seeking consistent income and stability.

Fortis’s stellar dividend-growth history

Fortis operates 10 regulated electric and gas utilities in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean, serving approximately 3.5 million customers. The electric utility company generates most of its earnings from its diversified portfolio of rate-regulated assets and thus remains relatively insulated from market volatility. It focuses on energy transmission and distribution, which carries lower risk.

Thanks to its regulated operations, Fortis generates predictable and low-risk earnings, which enable it to reward investors with higher dividend payments consistently. Fortis has raised its distributions for 51 years and currently offers a decent yield of 3.8%.

Fortis to increase its future dividends  

Fortis remains committed to rewarding its shareholders with reliable and higher dividends in the coming years. The company’s defensive business model, sustainable regulated growth strategy, and secured capital plan will likely generate higher earnings, supporting higher payouts in the future.

The company is off to a solid start in 2025. In the first quarter, Fortis invested $1.4 billion into its utility systems, accounting for 27% of its full-year capital plan. Furthermore, its $26 billion five-year capital plan focuses on key areas, including transmission infrastructure, Arizona’s clean energy transition, and system upgrades to support growing customer demand. These investments put Fortis on track for solid long-term growth.

Looking ahead, Fortis expects its rate base to grow by $14 billion, reaching $53 billion by 2029. This growth supports an average annual rate base increase of 6.5%, which, in turn, will drive earnings and will support annual dividend growth of 4-6% through 2029.

Fortis will also benefit from significant investments in transmission and energy transition projects. The company is upgrading its infrastructure to meet the rising demand from energy-intensive sectors, such as data centres, manufacturing, and mining. These high-usage customers offer significant long-term growth opportunities, further strengthening Fortis’s ability to deliver higher dividends to shareholders.

Earn $1,000/year

Fortis’s reliable dividend payments and resilient business model make it a top-income stock. Moreover, the utility industry is going through significant changes driven by the need for energy security, the shift to cleaner energy sources, and rising electricity demand from data centres, manufacturing, and electrification. These trends are opening up substantial growth opportunities, and Fortis is well-positioned to capitalize on them through its high-quality utility businesses.

With Fortis currently offering an annual dividend of $2.46 per share, the table shows that you would need to own 407 shares of the company to earn $250.31 quarterly or over $1,000 per year in dividend income.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividend Total PayoutsFrequency
Fortis$64.42407$0.615$250.31Quarterly
Price as of 06/19/2025

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Loblaw vs Metro?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw stock and Metro stock are two strong options for investors, but which is the better buy?

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

A $10,000 Investment Approach for the Next Five Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $10,000 to invest, these stocks could support a strong long-term growth portfolio.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the Stocks Going Ex-Dividend in June 2025

| Demetris Afxentiou

Attention, dividend investors! Here are some of the great stocks going ex-dividend in June to add to your income portfolio!

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

3 Utility Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three utility stocks are some of the best options, especially for long-term options, and offer a valuable price!

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest $10,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks for the Next Decade

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how you can pick the perfect Canadian dividend stocks to buy now and hold for years in your portfolio.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap But Excellent Dividend Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued TSX dividend stocks such as Pembina could help you generate outsized gains in 2025.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Building a $14,000 TFSA That Balances Income and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want a long-term growth portfolio that offers income? Then consider these top Canadian stocks.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Stellar REITs to Reel in Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) and another stellar passive income play to consider reeling in this summer.

Read more »