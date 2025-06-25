The $7,000 Investment Strategy That Could Transform Your Future

Looking for a strategy to move you towards retirement? These Canadian stocks can help.

A lot of Canadians are wondering how to make their money go further. Between rising costs and uncertain markets, saving alone may not cut it. But investing? That can change everything. You don’t need a fortune to start, just a plan. With $7,000, you could begin building a future that offers both growth and income. And by spreading that investment across Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN), WSP Global (TSX:WSP), and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), you’re creating a mix of income, stability, and long-term upside.

Dream REIT

Let’s start with Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It owns and operates industrial properties across Canada, Europe, and the United States. These aren’t shopping malls or office towers, they’re warehouses, logistics centres, and distribution hubs. It’s the backbone of e-commerce and manufacturing. As of writing, it trades around $12 with a dividend yield at 6%. The REIT pays monthly distributions, making it especially appealing for income-focused investors.

In its most recent earnings report, Dream Industrial posted revenue of $159 million, up 15% year over year. Net income came in at $118 million. Occupancy remains strong, with a 98% occupancy rate across its portfolio. The REIT also noted growing demand for logistics and warehouse space. That demand gives it leverage to renew leases at higher rates and continue raising distributions. With a portion of your $7,000 in DIR.UN, you’re getting regular income and exposure to a sector that continues to expand.

WSP

Now, for growth, WSP Global makes a compelling case. It’s one of the largest engineering consulting firms in the world. WSP helps design and manage infrastructure projects, from highways and public transit to renewable energy and water treatment. It’s a quiet giant working behind the scenes to build the future.

The stock trades around $270, so it’s pricier per share, but it has delivered consistent long-term returns. In its latest quarter, WSP reported revenue of $3.9 billion and net earnings of $144 million. It pays a modest dividend, but the focus here is on capital appreciation. Governments across the globe are investing in green infrastructure, and WSP is well-positioned to benefit. It has a global footprint and a strong backlog of projects, suggesting that growth will continue for years.

TD

Then there’s TD Bank. One of the Big Six, TD is well known to Canadians. It’s a strong dividend stock and a dependable part of any long-term portfolio. The stock trades around $97 and pays a dividend yielding 4.3%. It has a long history of increasing its payout and remains one of the most stable names on the TSX.

In the second quarter of 2025, TD reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.97 and revenue of $13.8 billion. It also set aside $1.3 billion for loan loss provisions, more than the year before, but that shows the bank is being prudent. It’s also coming off a big win with the sale of its Charles Schwab stake, which added $8.6 billion in after-tax net income. While the economy is uncertain, TD remains profitable and well-capitalized, with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 14.9%.

Bottom line

So what does a $7,000 strategy look like? You could invest $2,300 across the board for equal access to each stock. That would bring in annual dividends of $243.70!

COMPANY PRICE SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY DIR.UN $12.10 193 $2,335.30 $0.70 $135.10 Monthly WSP $270 8 $2,229.84 $1.50 $12 Quarterly TD $97.93 23 $2,252.39 $4.20 $96.60 Quarterly

This isn’t about trying to get rich overnight. It’s about making smart choices with what you have today. By combining income, stability, and growth, this three-stock strategy gives your money a real chance to grow.

That $7,000 could be the start of something bigger. Add to it when you can. Reinvest dividends. Let time and patience do their work. With Canadian stocks like these, the future looks a lot more promising.