Member Login
Home » Investing » The $7,000 Investment Strategy That Could Transform Your Future

The $7,000 Investment Strategy That Could Transform Your Future

Looking for a strategy to move you towards retirement? These Canadian stocks can help.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Hand Protecting Senior Couple

Source: Getty Images

A lot of Canadians are wondering how to make their money go further. Between rising costs and uncertain markets, saving alone may not cut it. But investing? That can change everything. You don’t need a fortune to start, just a plan. With $7,000, you could begin building a future that offers both growth and income. And by spreading that investment across Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN), WSP Global (TSX:WSP), and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), you’re creating a mix of income, stability, and long-term upside.

Dream REIT

Let’s start with Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It owns and operates industrial properties across Canada, Europe, and the United States. These aren’t shopping malls or office towers, they’re warehouses, logistics centres, and distribution hubs. It’s the backbone of e-commerce and manufacturing. As of writing, it trades around $12 with a dividend yield at 6%. The REIT pays monthly distributions, making it especially appealing for income-focused investors.

In its most recent earnings report, Dream Industrial posted revenue of $159 million, up 15% year over year. Net income came in at $118 million. Occupancy remains strong, with a 98% occupancy rate across its portfolio. The REIT also noted growing demand for logistics and warehouse space. That demand gives it leverage to renew leases at higher rates and continue raising distributions. With a portion of your $7,000 in DIR.UN, you’re getting regular income and exposure to a sector that continues to expand.

WSP

Now, for growth, WSP Global makes a compelling case. It’s one of the largest engineering consulting firms in the world. WSP helps design and manage infrastructure projects, from highways and public transit to renewable energy and water treatment. It’s a quiet giant working behind the scenes to build the future.

The stock trades around $270, so it’s pricier per share, but it has delivered consistent long-term returns. In its latest quarter, WSP reported revenue of $3.9 billion and net earnings of $144 million. It pays a modest dividend, but the focus here is on capital appreciation. Governments across the globe are investing in green infrastructure, and WSP is well-positioned to benefit. It has a global footprint and a strong backlog of projects, suggesting that growth will continue for years.

TD

Then there’s TD Bank. One of the Big Six, TD is well known to Canadians. It’s a strong dividend stock and a dependable part of any long-term portfolio. The stock trades around $97 and pays a dividend yielding 4.3%. It has a long history of increasing its payout and remains one of the most stable names on the TSX.

In the second quarter of 2025, TD reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.97 and revenue of $13.8 billion. It also set aside $1.3 billion for loan loss provisions, more than the year before, but that shows the bank is being prudent. It’s also coming off a big win with the sale of its Charles Schwab stake, which added $8.6 billion in after-tax net income. While the economy is uncertain, TD remains profitable and well-capitalized, with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 14.9%.

Bottom line

So what does a $7,000 strategy look like? You could invest $2,300 across the board for equal access to each stock. That would bring in annual dividends of $243.70!

COMPANYPRICESHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
DIR.UN$12.10193$2,335.30$0.70$135.10Monthly
WSP$2708$2,229.84$1.50$12Quarterly
TD$97.9323$2,252.39$4.20$96.60Quarterly

This isn’t about trying to get rich overnight. It’s about making smart choices with what you have today. By combining income, stability, and growth, this three-stock strategy gives your money a real chance to grow.

That $7,000 could be the start of something bigger. Add to it when you can. Reinvest dividends. Let time and patience do their work. With Canadian stocks like these, the future looks a lot more promising.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Dividend Stocks

1 EV Stock Down 15% to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock might be down, but not only should it make a come back, it has a juicy dividend to…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian ETFs to Buy for Instant Diversification

| Daniel Da Costa

These three funds are reliable and well-managed, making them three of the best Canadian ETFs to buy now for conservative…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Canadian Dividend Stocks to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay attractive dividends and currently trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a $25,000 TFSA That Could Generate Monthly Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Want to turn your TFSA into a monthly income machine? These three dividend stocks could help get you there.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a $15,000 Portfolio With Long-Term Potential

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This investment portfolio idea uses just two low-cost index ETFs.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your TFSA With This $7,000 Investment Approach

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's how to optimize your portfolio's tax efficiency with a maxed-out TFSA account and earn passive income.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: BCE vs Telus?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two telecom stocks are some of the biggest and the best out there, but which comes out on top?

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Power Corporation of Canada While it’s Below $55?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Power stock is a strong choice for investors looking for long-term income, so let's get into why.

Read more »