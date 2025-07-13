Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy This Summer

2 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy This Summer

Investing in AI stocks such as AMD and Snowflake should help investors deliver outsized gains over the next four years.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Abstract Human Skull representing AI

Source: Getty Images

Investing in mega trends such as artificial intelligence (AI) enables you to gain exposure to companies that are part of rapidly expanding addressable markets. In this article, I have identified two top AI stocks that Canadian investors should consider owning in July 2025.

Is this AI stock a good buy?

Valued at a market capitalization of US$74 billion, Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) operates a cloud-agnostic data platform that enables organizations to consolidate, analyze, and share data across multiple cloud environments, while supporting AI and analytics workloads.

Snowflake has demonstrated strong momentum, showcasing transformative product velocity and deepening AI integration across its platform. Snowflake delivered over 125 new product capabilities in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal 2026, doubling the pace of innovation from the previous year while achieving 26% year-over-year growth in product revenue, which reached US$997 million.

CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy emphasized Snowflake’s evolution from a data warehouse provider to an AI-first enterprise platform. Over 5,200 accounts now utilize Cortex AI capabilities every week, with applications spanning clinical research, customer insights, and business automation. The platform’s AI-ready data approach positions structured and unstructured data for immediate AI consumption, addressing a critical enterprise need.

The company’s cloud-agnostic positioning distinguishes it from hyperscaler competitors, who often promote proprietary solutions. New offerings, such as Snowflake Intelligence and enhanced Apache Iceberg integration, provide customers with flexibility while reducing concerns about vendor lock-in. Chief Revenue Officer Mike Gannon highlighted customer success stories, including contractors who improved bid processing from one every three days to 100 daily by utilizing AI-powered analytics.

Snowflake is broadening its addressable market through specialized solutions for the government and automotive sectors. Its consumption-based model benefits from increased workload complexity and AI-driven use cases, with customers viewing data infrastructure as essential for business transformation rather than operational overhead.

Snowflake is forecast to increase sales from US$3.62 billion in fiscal 2025 to US$10.1 billion in fiscal 2030. In this period, its free cash flow (FCF) is forecast to grow from US$844 million to US$4 billion. If the tech stock is priced at 40 times forward FCF, it could more than double over the next four years.

The bull case for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) designs and manufactures microprocessors, graphics processors, and related semiconductor technologies for data centres, PCs, gaming, and embedded systems worldwide.

The semiconductor giant demonstrated strong momentum at its Advancing AI 2025 event, unveiling the MI350 Series accelerators and previewing the transformative MI400 Series for 2026.

CEO Lisa Su emphasized AMD’s position in the rapidly expanding AI market, with data center AI accelerator TAM expected to exceed $500 billion by 2028, driven primarily by inference workloads growing over 80% annually.

AMD’s MI355 flagship accelerator delivers a massive four times generational performance leap with industry-leading 288GB of memory, capable of running 520 billion parametre models on a single graphics processing unit.

The chip provides up to 40% better cost per token than competitors, positioning AMD firmly in the inference market. Early customer deployments at xAI, Meta, Oracle, and Microsoft validate the platform’s production readiness.

Strategic partnerships with open-source frameworks, such as vLLM and SGLang, demonstrate competitive advantages over proprietary alternatives, enabling customers to achieve superior throughput on AMD hardware.

With Q1 revenue up 36% to US$7.4 billion and data centre segment growth of 57%, AMD appears well-positioned to capitalize on the AI infrastructure buildout while maintaining its commitment to open, programmable computing architectures.

AMD is forecast to increase sales from US$25.8 billion in 2024 to US$56 billion in 2029. In this period, its FCF is forecast to grow from US$2.41 billion to US$15.2 billion. If the tech stock is priced at 30 times forward FCF, it could gain close to 100% over the next four years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Oracle, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

1 AI Stock Up 11% to Own in a TFSA for Long-Term Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Never mind chasing flashy AI start-ups with soaring valuations. Check out this profitable Canadian tech powerhouse that has stood the…

Read more »

Bitcoin
Tech Stocks

2 Top Crypto Stocks for the Blockchain Boom

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in crypto stocks such as Coinbase can help you deliver outsized gains over the next 12 months.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Tech Stocks

This Stock Down 14% Is My Hold-Forever Investment

| Sneha Nahata

The pullback in this high-growth Canadian stock is a buying opportunity for investors seeking outsized returns in the long term.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

This Tech Stock Could Dominate the Future of AI and Cybersecurity in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText may come to dominate the cybersecurity arena in Canada.

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Tech Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Open Text vs CGI?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Both companies are dealing with information technology and harnessing the power of AI. Only one has an unmatched history and…

Read more »

Concept of big data flow, analysis, and visualizing complex information for artificial intelligence
Tech Stocks

A Tech Stock to Buy Now in the AI Bull Market

| Joey Frenette

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock may be the cheapest American AI tech stock to pick up as markets near new highs.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

Is This Canadian Tech Stock the Next Big AI Winner?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian tech stock is one of the biggest names out there still, and it's one to keep an eye…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

This AI Stock Down 12% Is My Moonshot Investment

| Adam Othman

This AI-powered supply chain management and operation planning software company is my top pick to leverage AI tech for years…

Read more »