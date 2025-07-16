Member Login
Home » Investing » CPP Collectors: Here Are 3 More Red Flags the CRA is Watching

CPP Collectors: Here Are 3 More Red Flags the CRA is Watching

Worried about the CRA? Stop immediately by taking these steps and investing wisely.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
woman checks off all the boxes

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has long kept a close eye on tax reporting, but for CPP beneficiaries, that scrutiny is only increasing. With more retirees working part-time, managing side income, or pulling dividends from investment portfolios, there’s more room for mistakes, and unfortunately, more ways to raise red flags. And in a time when younger workers are planning big career shifts, as shown in a recent CVwizard study, many older Canadians are holding on tight to their benefits. For CPP beneficiaries hoping to stay on the CRA’s good side, now is the time to double-check your records, especially if you hold income-generating investments like the Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO).

About BMO

BMO remains one of Canada’s most stable dividend-paying stocks. In its second-quarter 2025 earnings, BMO posted net income of $2 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50, up from $2.36 the year before. Adjusted net income hit $2.1 billion, with adjusted EPS at $2.62. It also raised its dividend to $1.63 per share, marking a 5% increase from last year and 3% from last quarter. That’s an annualized payout of $6.52 per share, which can go a long way toward supplementing CPP in retirement!

But there’s the rub. Dividends you receive in non-registered accounts must be reported on your T5 slip, even if you reinvest them. The CRA monitors unreported investment income, including Canadian dividends you collect outside registered plans. If you’re receiving Old Age Security and you fail to include that extra income, it can push your net world income above the OAS recovery threshold ($90,997 for 2024) and trigger a clawback.

Red flags to watch

The first red flag is underreporting dividend income, or assuming that because you hold stocks in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), there’s nothing to report. You need to know which accounts are taxable and which slips (T5 for non-registered dividends, T4RSP/T4RIF for RRSP/RRIF withdrawals) flow onto your return.

The second red flag is misunderstanding how CPP fits into your overall tax picture. While you can start CPP as early as age 60, those benefits are fully taxable and add to your net income. If you pair early CPP with dividends from non-registered holdings, your marginal tax rate can spike. It can also push you over income thresholds used for other benefits, like the GIS, which cuts off at $22,272 (single) for July 2025 to June 2026. The CRA doesn’t penalize you for earning more, but it does expect full transparency when multiple taxable streams overlap.

The third red flag is failing to track capital gains when you make portfolio changes. If you sell BMO shares outside a TFSA or RRSP, 50% of your gain (proceeds minus your adjusted cost base (ACB)) is taxable. Forgetting to track your ACB or splitting sales into multiple transactions can lead to underreporting. And if your return triggers an audit, reconstructing those numbers years later can be challenging, especially for retirees without an advisor. The CRA cross-checks your reported gains against transaction data and expects your Schedule 3 numbers to line up.

What to do

So what does this mean for CPP beneficiaries who still want to invest? It’s not a warning to avoid dividend stocks like BMO – in fact, quite the opposite. A high-quality bank stock with a growing payout can add meaningful, long-term income to any retirement plan. BMO recently increased its quarterly dividend by 5% year-over-year to $1.63 per share and maintains a robust Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.5%, underscoring its capital strength. Remember that CPP benefits themselves are taxable income but are not income-tested, so earning dividends won’t reduce your CPP payment. The key is to know how dividend income from non-registered accounts flows onto your T5 slip and affects your overall tax liability, and that’s exactly what the CRA will be watching for.

While Gen Z and Millennials are looking for job security in an uncertain market, older Canadians are seeking income security in retirement. The CRA’s attention on CPP recipients reflects that shift. But with a little awareness and the right investment strategy, you can stay off the CRA’s radar and keep those dividend cheques rolling in.

Bottom line

Whether you’re transitioning out of the workforce or already receiving CPP, investing in a stock like BMO can help bridge the gap between what the government pays and what you need to live comfortably. Just make sure the tax side of the equation is as tidy as the investment side.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

