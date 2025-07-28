Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » This Financial Services Stock Is My Fintech Exposure Pick

This Financial Services Stock Is My Fintech Exposure Pick

If you want to benefit as shares climb higher among fintech stocks, this might be a good one to check out.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Bitcoin

Image source: Getty Images

When people think of fintech stocks, their minds often go to flashy U.S. names like Square, PayPal, or Robinhood. But right here in Canada, there’s one under-the-radar name that offers exposure to the growing intersection of finance and technology: Bitfarms (TSX:BITF). While it might not fit the traditional mould of a bank-turned-tech firm, Bitfarms is building out a digital infrastructure that could make it a powerhouse in the financial services industry of the future.

An alternative fintech stock

Let’s be clear: Bitfarms is not a bank, nor does it operate like one. It’s a Bitcoin mining company. But with crypto adoption on the rise and institutions increasingly warming to digital assets, Bitfarms offers exposure to one of the fastest-evolving areas of fintech. It combines data centre operations, blockchain validation, and financial technology in a way that most traditional financial stocks simply don’t.

And it’s growing. In its first-quarter 2025 results, Bitfarms reported revenue of $67 million, up from 33% from the year before. That’s driven by both higher production and increased transaction fees on the Bitcoin network. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $16 million, down from $23 million in the same quarter of 2024. It also mined over 693 Bitcoin in Q2, up from the last quarter, but down from 2024 levels. With a new site opening in Paraguay and further upgrades across its Canadian facilities, Bitfarms is pushing for more scale and lower costs.

More to come

Of course, there are risks. This is a volatile fintech stock that moves closely with the price of Bitcoin. When Bitcoin fell sharply in 2022 and 2023, Bitfarms shares tumbled as well. But the company used that downturn to clean up its balance sheet, restructure its debt, and streamline operations. It ended the first quarter of 2025 with the flexibility to weather short-term crypto price swings.

More importantly, Bitfarms now has over 19.5 exahash per second of installed hashrate capacity, more than triple what it was a year ago. That makes it one of the largest and most efficient public miners in the world. As Bitcoin adoption continues and more financial services integrate crypto infrastructure, Bitfarms stands to benefit. It doesn’t just mine coins, it validates transactions on a secure, decentralized network that underpins a new form of digital finance.

Considerations

So why consider this a fintech play? Because the future of finance is digital. From tokenized assets to blockchain-based lending, everything about the way we exchange value is evolving. Bitfarms doesn’t build the apps; we’re not talking about flashy consumer tech here, but it provides the back-end rails for a decentralized, digital financial future. That’s the kind of exposure many fintech exchange-traded funds (ETF) completely miss.

Valuation-wise, Bitfarms is still inexpensive, especially considering its growth rate. The fintech stock’s market cap is just over $964 million, and it trades at a fraction of the multiples you’d see with legacy fintech names. As the market begins to recognize digital infrastructure as a core part of the financial system, Bitfarms could re-rate much higher.

Bottom line

This isn’t a pick for the faint of heart. The stock is volatile and tied closely to Bitcoin sentiment. But if you’re looking for fintech exposure with higher risk and potentially higher reward, it’s worth a look. Unlike some tech darlings that are all promise and no profit, Bitfarms is producing results. It’s mining real assets, generating real cash, and scaling up operations with every quarter.

When everyone’s looking at payment apps and digital wallets at the front end, it’s easy to miss the infrastructure behind it all. Bitfarms gives investors exposure to that infrastructure. And if you believe that crypto will play a growing role in global finance, this Canadian miner could be your ticket into the backend of fintech. That’s why it’s my fintech exposure pick, even if it doesn’t come wrapped in the usual tech packaging.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Block and PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Obsessed With This 6% Monthly Income Producer

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want passive income? This single stock provides a juicy yield that could be the monthly income producer your portfolio needs.

Read more »

Medicinal research is conducted on cannabis.
Cannabis Stocks

1 Cannabis Stock That’s My Speculative Sector Play

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The cannabis boom has come and gone, but this cannabis stock may still have a chance to rise higher.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Stocks for Beginners

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 30% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this beaten-down Canadian stock could reward long-term investors with solid returns.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Bank Stocks

The Canadian Bank That Has Raised Dividends for 24 Straight Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This bank stock has the longest dividend payout history out there. And it's still a strong buy.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Stocks for Beginners

How to Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash in 2025

| Puja Tayal

Do not miss out on your TFSA benefits. Learn strategies to maximize your contribution and grow your investments wisely.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $75,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks to Never Worry About Money Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $75,000 to invest, these stocks are the safest and best options for investors to consider.

Read more »

chip with the letters "AI" on it
Stocks for Beginners

1 AI Revolution Stock That’s My Ultimate Growth Play for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The AI revolution is still underway, and this is one of the best buys to consider.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian REIT Down 18% Is My Income Play of the Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This REIT might be down, but it's one of the best options as housing markets change.

Read more »