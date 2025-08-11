Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Top Canadian Stock Down 16 %: Why West Fraser Isn’t Even on My List

1 Top Canadian Stock Down 16 %: Why West Fraser Isn’t Even on My List

It can be hard to consider blowing past a stock when it looks like a good deal, so what about West Fraser?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower

Source: Getty Images

West Fraser Timber (TSX:WFG) is trading about 16% lower over the past year, and for some investors, that kind of drop might look like a bargain. But for me, this one isn’t even close to making my buy list right now. The Canadian stock has been struggling with headwinds that aren’t just short-term blips, and while management is talking about long-term opportunities, the near-term reality looks rough.

What happened

The Canadian stock’s latest quarter showed sales of $1.5 billion, but that still wasn’t enough to keep it in the black. West Fraser posted a $24 million loss, or $0.38 per share, down sharply from a $42 million profit in the previous quarter. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) dropped from $195 million in Q1 to just $84 million. For a cyclical business, you expect some earnings swings, but this is a steep one in just three months.

The core problem is demand. In its North American engineered wood products segment, which has been a key earnings driver in stronger markets, sales slowed as the spring building season came in weaker than expected. The U.S. housing market is still feeling the pinch from affordability issues, even as mortgage rates ease. And when new construction slows, companies like West Fraser feel it right away. Repair and remodelling can soften the blow, but that segment isn’t enough to fully offset the decline in fresh builds.

The other issue is tariffs. Canadian softwood lumber exports to the U.S. have been under pressure for years, but now there’s a fresh Section 232 investigation that could lead to more duties. While the impact is still unknown, the uncertainty alone makes long-term planning harder. Management says it’s ready to be flexible and control costs, but these external factors can crush margins no matter how efficient operations are.

What to consider

On paper, the Canadian stock might look cheap. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) is about 16, and it trades below book value. But when profitability is this volatile and revenue is down 10% year over year, valuation multiples lose a lot of their usefulness. The trailing P/E is over 50, which tells you earnings have been inconsistent. The 1.8% dividend isn’t exactly enough to make up for that risk, especially since the payout ratio is above 70%.

Some will argue the long-term story is still attractive. West Fraser points to an aging U.S. housing stock, a large wave of younger buyers entering the market, and growing adoption of mass timber in industrial and commercial builds. All of those trends could, in theory, boost demand for lumber and engineered wood products. But that’s a “maybe in a few years” thesis. Right now, the business is facing a soft construction market in both North America and Europe, and there’s no guarantee that interest rate cuts will spark a quick turnaround.

It’s also worth noting that West Fraser has been actively buying back shares, with over a million repurchased so far in 2025. While that can signal management’s confidence, it can also eat into liquidity when earnings are under pressure. The balance sheet is still strong, with $646 million in cash and relatively low debt, but I’d rather see that capital deployed in ways that directly address the demand slowdown, like upgrading mills or diversifying product lines faster.

Bottom line

There’s nothing wrong with holding off on a Canadian stock until the story improves, and that’s exactly where I stand here. The cyclical nature of lumber means West Fraser could have some very good years ahead, but catching that cycle too early can lead to dead money in a portfolio. Until there’s a clearer sign that housing demand is rebounding and trade issues are easing, I’ll be keeping my capital in businesses with steadier earnings, more attractive yields, and catalysts that are already in motion.

In other words, West Fraser might not be a bad company; it’s just not the right Canadian stock for me right now. The building products sector has its opportunities, but this one still has too many moving pieces for my liking. I’d rather miss the first 20% of a recovery and buy when the fundamentals are on the upswing than jump in now and risk another leg down. Sometimes, sitting on the sidelines is the smarter move.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends West Fraser Timber. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Energy Stocks

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Contribution Into This 6 % Passive-Income Payer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for one stock and one stock only for some strong growth and income, this is one to…

Read more »

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Doubles Down on Its Most Profitable Markets

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed stock announced its earnings, and CEO Dax Dasilva wants investors looking towards 2026.

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Stocks for Beginners

Collective Mining: A Stock Down 19% That Could Double From Here

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Many mining stocks are doing quite well, but while this one offers a deal, I'd grab it.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Constant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're focused on a passive income portfolio, here's exactly what you need.

Read more »

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $15,000 Into $150,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for growth without the worry? These three stocks could be a prime option.

Read more »

c
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $20,000 Into $200,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two are some of the safest ways to increase your funds from $20,000 to $200,000.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect 3% Dividend Yield? Only in the Safety of a Bank Stock Like This

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock not only looks ultra safe, it also provides top notch cash.

Read more »

how to save money
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Blueprint: Why Waste Connections, Fairfax, and Cameco Are My Go-To Picks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for safety? Then these are the stocks you can easily pick up right now.

Read more »