This BioCannabis Firm Could Explode with Product Approval

This cannabis stock used to be a major name, so where does it stand now?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
A person holds a small glass jar of marijuana.

Source: Getty Images

Sometimes the most overlooked stocks are the ones that surprise the most. Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) may be one of them. After years of volatility and restructuring, this Edmonton-based Canadian stock is quietly putting the pieces together for what could be its biggest breakout yet. And with new product approvals and global expansion on the horizon, investors might want to take another look at this once-beaten-down name.

What happened

Aurora spent the past year reshaping itself into a global medical cannabis leader. Revenue climbed 17% year over year last quarter, hitting $98 million, driven by surging demand in international markets like Germany, Poland, and Australia. Medical cannabis now makes up two-thirds of the business, and it’s also the most profitable part. Margins on medical sales reached an impressive 69%, up from 67% a year earlier. That’s a level of consistency and efficiency suggesting the Canadian stock finally found its stride.

What makes this especially relevant now is Aurora’s global push. The Canadian stock just launched its Whistler Cannabis brand in Australia, introducing high-potency cultivars specifically targeted at medical patients. Whistler is one of the most respected names in Canada’s craft cannabis scene, and bringing that premium branding to new markets could set Aurora apart in a crowded field. With regulators in Europe and Australia tightening standards, Aurora’s early investment is paying off. These global approvals and partnerships could serve as the real spark for growth in the coming quarters.

Another shift worth noting is Aurora’s focus on profitability. For years, cannabis companies chased market share at any cost. Aurora, once infamous for its debt-fuelled expansion, flipped the script. The Canadian stock generated over $9 million in free cash flow last quarter, marking its second consecutive year of positive results on this front. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) jumped more than 200% year over year, reaching $10.8 million. Management has made it clear: growth is important, but profitability and cash flow come first. That’s a mindset investors have been waiting to see in this space.

Considerations

Of course, not everything is smooth. The consumer cannabis business, which includes recreational sales in Canada, saw revenue drop 32% year over year. Aurora chose to funnel more of its production toward higher-margin medical cannabis instead of low-margin retail. It’s a strategy that makes sense financially but limits exposure to the broader recreational market. The Canadian stock also posted a net loss of $19 million last quarter, compared to a profit a year earlier. That dip was tied to lower plant propagation margins and higher costs from European exports. These are risks that remind us Aurora is still in transition.

Valuation, however, looks intriguing. The stock trades around 0.7 times book value and just over one times sales, levels that suggest the market hasn’t fully priced in its turnaround. With a market cap of under $400 million, Aurora is a fraction of the size it once was, yet it’s now leaner, more disciplined, and better positioned for global growth. If product approvals in Europe or Australia gain traction, the multiple could expand quickly.

The opportunity here lies in timing. Cannabis remains a volatile industry, shaped by shifting regulations and consumer demand. But Aurora has something many of its peers lack: a clear path to sustainable profitability, strong global medical branding, and the balance sheet to fund growth without drowning in debt. With $186 million in cash and a debt-free core cannabis business, it has the flexibility to weather short-term headwinds and seize long-term opportunities.

Bottom line

Aurora isn’t the speculative rocket ship it once was, but that might be a good thing. Instead, it’s a disciplined player ready to leverage science, branding, and regulation to its advantage. For investors willing to tolerate some volatility, this bio-cannabis firm could have explosive potential if product approvals and global expansion continue to line up. Sometimes the most compelling opportunities come from companies that have already taken their lumps and emerged stronger on the other side. Aurora looks like it could be one of those stories.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

