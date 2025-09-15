Member Login
Home » Investing » Get Both: The Top Gold Stock and the Top Silver Stock to Buy in Canada

Get Both: The Top Gold Stock and the Top Silver Stock to Buy in Canada

Investigate the recent rally in silver and gold stock prices and the factors contributing to their appeal as a safe-haven investment.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Stacked gold bars

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Gold and silver prices have surged due to supply deficits and economic uncertainties, making stocks like Lundin Gold and Pan American Silver attractive, especially as central banks buy more gold.
  • Both Lundin Gold and Pan American Silver are positioned well for continued gains, with strategic moves such as major acquisitions and maintaining low all-in sustaining costs, though buying opportunities may be better after market corrections.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Lundin Gold.

The global macro uncertainty, tariff wars, and geopolitical tensions have attracted the attention of investors to safe-haven investments of gold and silver. History has shown that gold and silver stocks witnessed cyclical jumps for three, five, or 10 years, depending on the state of economic growth and consumer confidence. The 1970s inflation and stagflation, the 2008 global financial crisis all saw a sharp surge, and when economic conditions stabilized, they also witnessed a sharp fall.

A surge in both silver and gold prices

Silver prices have increased from a low of $25 in 2022 to $58.45 on September 12, 2025. Gold prices rallied from below $2,500 in 2022 to over $5,000 in September 2025.

Behind this sustained rally is a supply deficit for silver, which is used in solar panels, electronics, batteries, and military equipment. Also, the precious metal status of silver makes the case for investment and inflation hedging, driving its price. In the case of gold, central banks worldwide have been on a buying spree to fill their gold reserves, especially amidst trade tensions.

Has the cyclical uptrend matured, or is there more upside to gold and silver prices? The answer to this can be found in macro data.

Canada’s unemployment rate in August 2025 reached 7.1%, its highest since May 2016, after excluding the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. Its real gross domestic product (GDP) declined 0.1% in June. This data is influenced by the tariff shocks of February and April, but hints at concerns. Even now, many businesses are refraining from making significant investments.

With nations worldwide altering trade strategies and Europe on the verge of a recession, gold and silver stocks present an attractive investment opportunity for capital appreciation and performance-based dividends.

Top gold stock to buy in Canada

Most gold and silver mining stocks are trading near their peak. However, here are the top gold and silver mining stocks you can consider buying in a market correction.

Mining companies plan their production schedule depending on metal prices. They also strive to reduce all-in sustaining costs (AISC) to benefit from the cost and price gap. The trick to selecting the right stock is to look for the one that has low debt and AISC.

Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG) used the opportunity of rising gold prices to increase gold production and pay off its long-term debt. As of June 2025, it has zero debt. Its AISC increased by 6% year over year to $927 per ounce, while the average realized gold price increased 41% to $3,361 per ounce. The windfall gains from the widening cost-price gap turned the negative free cash flow (FCF) positive. As per its dividend policy, ot passed on the increase in net cash position to shareholders. It declared a dividend of $0.79 per share, which includes a base dividend of $0.30 and a variable dividend of $0.49.

The stock has corrected slightly by 6% after reaching an all-time high of $97.67 on robust earnings figures. You could consider buying this stock after a further correction. A dip could come on September 17 if the U.S. and Canadian central banks cut interest rates.

Top silver stock to buy in Canada

Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS) is a perfect silver mining stock to get exposure to silver prices. It has the benefit of a net cash position of $288.5 million as of June 30, 2025. 

In the second quarter, its silver AISC increased 9% to $19.69, while its realized silver price increased 17% to $32.91. This resulted in a record free cash flow of $233 million and a performance dividend of $0.025 over and above its $0.10 base dividend.

PAAS’s biggest strength is the acquisition of MAG Silver, which has a large-scale, high-grade, low-cost silver mine, Juanicipio, in Mexico. This mine is expected to increase PAAS’s silver production by roughly 35% on an annualized basis and significantly reduce AISC.

MAG’s acquisition will add around $98 million in free cash flow in 2025. PAAS expects this free cash flow to grow by 23% over the next three years. Wait for the stock price to correct before buying it.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

a sign flashes global stock data
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 TSX Winner Poised to Keep on Winning

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) is a stellar momentum stock that still looks super cheap!

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Franco-Nevada Stock Still a Buy After Reaching 52-Week Highs?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Franco-Nevada stock has hit new 52-week highs! Let's break down whether this gold royalty leader is still a buy for…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Canadian Mining Stocks to Buy as Gold Surges

| Andrew Walker

These gold stocks are on a roll.

Read more »

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why This Steel Stock Could Be a Hidden Gem for Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping for income that lasts, then this basic material can be a lifesaver for any portfolio.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Metals and Mining Stocks

Agnico Eagle Mines Is Up 300% in the Last 3 Years: Is the TSX Stock Still a Good Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Agnico Eagle is a TSX stock that has crushed the broader markets over the last three years, rising almost 300%.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Stocks for Beginners

Why This Copper Miner Could Shine in the Next Supercycle

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Copper stocks are some of the best long-term investments, especially as we move to clean energy. And this stock is…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Up 30% in August, Is Kinross Gold Still a Buy?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

With gold soaring and cash flow booming, let's explore if Kinross Gold stock still shines bright for new investors in…

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Forget Gold Bars: This Stock Could Be the Real Wealth Preserver

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Barrick gold could be one of the best options for gold -- not some small stock or Costco gold bars.

Read more »