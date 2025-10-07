Member Login
Home » Investing » This Canadian AI Stock Could Be the Next Big AI Winner

This Canadian AI Stock Could Be the Next Big AI Winner

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is a top AI performer.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • AI-driven innovations have significantly boosted Shopify's offerings, with tools like Sidekick and Shopify Magic enhancing merchant experiences and operational efficiencies.
  • Shopify's strong niche in the e-commerce market, paired with its high growth and increasing profitability, positions it as a potential major player in the AI stock market.
  • With impressive revenue, earnings, and free cash flow growth, Shopify leverages AI advancements to maintain competitive differentiation and robust financial performance in the e-commerce space.

AI stocks have been the hottest thing on the stock market for almost three years now. Since the beginning of 2023, the tech-heavy U.S. NASDAQ Index has risen 117%, nearly 53% on a compounded annual (CAGR) basis. This feat has been all the more impressive given that interest rates are currently higher than average, and were actively rising during the early months of 2023. Normally, stocks go down when interest rates go up.

So, AI has been a big win for the companies at the forefront of the AI revolution. In this article, I explore one Canadian stock that could be the stock market’s next big AI winner.

Shopify

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) is a Canadian e-commerce tech company that provides a platform to help merchants sell their goods online. The company uses AI in many parts of its business, both internally and in products sold to end-users. Internally, Shopify uses AI to improve the efficiency of its operations. In products, it uses AI to automate key aspects of e-commerce, such as marketing and creative. The company even recently launched its own AI assistant called Sidekick, which can answer users’ questions about Shopify products!

AI use at Shopify

The use of AI at Shopify comes in three different forms:

  • Sidekick, the AI chatbot that helps merchants understand the Shopify platform better.
  • Shopify Magic, which helps with image editing, email marketing, and customer service. The image editing AI can transform product images with just a single prompt, saving time that in the past would have been spent working in Photoshop.

This is a pretty impressive suite of tools, and Shopify Magic is only in its early days of being mass market. As the product evolves and grows, it will probably get even better than it already is.

A high-quality niche

Moving on now to non-AI aspects of Shopify’s business:

The company has a very high quality niche within the e-commerce space, one that not many competitors can match.

Shopify sells an e-commerce platform that allows vendors to have their own website, branding, and checkout system. This leads to more brand differentiation on Shopify sites compared to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) product pages. “One stop shop” sites like Amazon cannot offer the same level of differentiation and exclusivity on their website, which is geared toward attracting as many vendors as possible, including “low budget” vendors. “Prestige” brands do not usually want to be seen alongside such vendors, but Amazon’s format requires that they be shown that way. So, Shopify has an edge that its biggest competitors are “blocked” from countering effectively.

True, Amazon could launch a stand-alone product without “Amazon” branding that offers many of the same features as Shopify. However, it tried to do that in the past, failed, and threw in the towel. Also, other companies that have created Shopify-like solutions have become irrelevant due to Shopify’s greater name recognition. This means they’ll struggle to get the money they’d require to compete with Shopify effectively.

High and persistent growth

Shopify’s many intrinsic advantages have translated into solid financial performance. This can be seen first and foremost in the company’s growth rates. In the last 12 months (LTM), the company’s revenue, earnings and free cash flow (FCF) have grown at 29%, 83%, and 23% respectively. The five-year compounded annual growth rates (CAGR) in revenue and FCF were 36% and 57%, respectively (the five-year CAGR growth rate in earnings is non-meaningful due to earnings having been negative five years ago). So, Shopify has been doing some growing.

Increasing profitability

Another way in which Shopify is improving financially is in terms of profitability. In the LTM, the company had a 50% gross margin, a 15.4% EBIT margin, a 23% net income margin and a 9% FCF margin. These margins are quite high and, more importantly, improved from last year, as well as from five years ago, when the company wasn’t even profitable.

In sum: Shopify has come a long way. Potentially, it could be the next big AI winner.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Stocks for Beginners

My Top 5 Canadian Stock Picks for New Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These five Canadian stocks for new investors can deliver higher returns from growth and dividends.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

The Best AI Stocks in Canada You’ve Never Heard of

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two under‑the‑radar AI stocks promise recurring‑revenue growth and generative‑AI tailwinds, so here’s why Coveo and Docebo deserve a second look.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Tech Stocks

What’s Going on With BlackBerry Stock?

| Demetris Afxentiou

BlackBerry stock has soared over the past year. But does this mean the stock is a good buy? Let's try…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

Celestica’s Soaring Run: Can it Continue in 2026?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica (TSX:CLS) tops the TSX30, yet here’s why its cloud and data‑centre boom drove the rally, and what could derail…

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks to Consider as Bitcoin Hits All-Time Highs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bitcoin just hit a new all-time high, so here’s what miners, ETFs, and regulatory risks mean for Canadian investors.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Tech Stocks

The Underrated Growth Stock Canadians Shouldn’t Miss

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health Technologies Corp. (TSX:WELL) is a technology company focused on the healthcare space.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

The TSX’s Best Performers So Far, And Why They Outpaced the Rest

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica, Aritzia, and Lundin Gold led the TSX surge. Respectively, hardware demand, U.S. retail expansion, and record gold cash flows…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Tech Stocks

TFSA Wealth Plan: The Single Canadian Stock for Million-Dollar Success

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Kits Eyecare is a top TSX stock that should be on the radar of TFSA investors in October…

Read more »