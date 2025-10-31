The Easiest Way to Build Wealth in Canada’s Stock Market

Member Login
VGRO is a simple, low-cost way for Canadians to get global diversification, automatic rebalancing, and built-in dividend exposure in one ticker.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Key Points

  • Invest regularly in low-cost, diversified ETFs like VGRO to harness compounding and avoid stock-picking stress.
  • Combine dividend-paying blue-chips with growth stocks for balance: income cushions volatility while growth drives long-term gains.
  • VGRO holds 80% equities and 20% bonds, offers global exposure, automatic rebalancing, and charges about a 0.24% fee.

Building wealth in Canada’s stock market doesn’t have to be complicated. The easiest way to grow money over time is by focusing on consistency, not cleverness. That means investing regularly, holding for the long term, and sticking with high-quality companies or funds that quietly compound returns year after year. The truth is, most Canadians don’t need to outsmart the market. They just need to participate in it, stay invested, and avoid common mistakes, such as panic-selling during downturns or chasing the latest fads.

Getting started

One of the simplest starting points is broad market investing through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds mirror the entire stock market, so you get diversification without having to pick individual winners. Over time, the power of compounding turns steady investing into serious wealth. The key is to automate contributions, ideally in a tax-sheltered account, and let time do the heavy lifting.

If you prefer individual stocks, focus on dividend-paying blue chips. Those regular payouts can be reinvested to buy more shares, creating a snowball effect where your income and capital base grow together. Dividends also help smooth returns during volatile markets, making it easier to stay invested when prices dip. Dividend-growth stocks are especially powerful for building passive income that eventually replaces part of your paycheque in retirement.

Another simple wealth-building approach is to combine growth and income. Owning a few growth-oriented companies alongside reliable dividend names offers balance. Growth stocks can deliver outsized returns over time, while dividend stocks provide stability and cash flow. This mix protects your portfolio from relying too heavily on one type of company or market condition.

All in one

If you want one ETF that truly combines all the best parts of long-term wealth building, Vanguard’s Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX:VGRO) might be the easiest choice for Canadian investors. It’s a single, all-in-one ETF that does all the heavy lifting for you: diversification, rebalancing, and global exposure, all wrapped into one low-cost package. With VGRO, you can literally set it, forget it, and watch your wealth grow over time.

VGRO holds a mix of roughly 80% stocks and 20% bonds, giving you both growth potential and some built-in stability. Within that 80% stock portion, you’re instantly invested in thousands of companies across Canada, the U.S., Europe, Asia, and emerging markets. That means you’re not relying solely on the TSX, but capturing the entire global economy.

On top of that, VGRO automatically includes dividend-paying stocks as part of its underlying holdings. You’ll collect a steady income from global blue chips while your investments compound over time. The bond component, meanwhile, provides a buffer against volatility, so you’re not as exposed to market swings as a 100% stock portfolio. It’s designed for investors who want meaningful growth with less stress when markets dip. The ETF also rebalances automatically, meaning you never need to tinker with it! The best part is the cost. VGRO’s management expense ratio is about 0.24%, far lower than that of mutual funds or most managed portfolios. That tiny fee buys you instant global diversification and professional management.

Bottom line

In short, VGRO is the simplest way to achieve what most investors spend years trying to piece together: global diversification, dividend income, steady rebalancing, and low-cost compounding. It captures the essence of long-term investing all in one ticker. For Canadians who just want to invest once, add money regularly, and watch their wealth build, VGRO is about as easy and effective as it gets.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

