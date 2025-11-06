The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Today, we’re digging deep, looking for smart stocks that aren’t on everyone’s radar. The investments that you need to add to your watchlist that go beyond the Big Six banks or even blue-chip stocks. These are the blue-chips of the future. Today, let’s dig into three of the smartest stocks to buy up now with just $1,000.

PRL

Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) is one of those under-the-radar Canadian stocks that’s profitable, growing fast, and offering up value. Propel operates as a digital lending platform, providing personal credit solutions to near-prime consumers through its brands, CreditFresh and Fora. What makes it different is its partnership model: instead of issuing loans directly from its balance sheet, Propel partners with U.S. banks and credit unions that fund the loans, while Propel handles underwriting, technology, and customer service.

This method has been successful, as Propel’s numbers are striking for its size. In its latest third quarter, the Canadian stock reported revenue of $151.2 million, up 30% from the same period last year, and net income of $15 million, up 43% and marking record performance. Even more impressive, Propel has no meaningful long-term debt and continues to generate strong free cash flow. For a fintech company operating in a higher-rate environment, that balance sheet discipline is a rare strength.

In fact, this led to an increase in the company’s dividend by 8%, which is unusual for a young growth company. The Canadian stock offers a dividend yield of 3% supported by a 30% payout ratio, so there’s plenty of room to grow — all while trading at just 4.9 times future earnings. Altogether, it’s a solid investment for stellar future income.

KXS

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is another smart play, blending long-term growth potential with genuine staying power. Kinaxis offers supply chain management software that helps major corporations make faster, smarter decisions. Its flagship platform, RapidResponse, uses predictive analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to simulate what-if scenarios like sudden demand spikes, factory shutdowns, or shipping delays. It’s the ultimate “mission-critical” tool, which is why global giants rely on it, and why customer retention rates remain well above 90%.

Over 70% of its revenue comes from long-term subscription contracts, giving it stable cash flow and predictable growth. In its most recent earnings report, Kinaxis posted revenue of US$136.4 million, driven by 15% growth in recurring subscription sales. It remains profitable and boasts a rock-solid balance sheet with no long-term debt and plenty of cash. That financial strength means Kinaxis can keep investing in AI and global expansion without worrying about capital constraints or interest rates.

Valuation-wise, Kinaxis now trades around 30 times future earnings and 7.4 times sales, which is significantly below its historical average and a discount compared to other global SaaS leaders. The Canadian stock fell after pandemic-era highs when supply chain spending cooled, but that pullback left it attractively priced for long-term investors.

BDT

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) offers the perfect blend of steady income, growth potential, and exposure to Canada’s booming infrastructure and industrial sectors. Bird operates across Canada as a construction and infrastructure solutions provider, working on industrial, institutional, and commercial projects that range from hospitals and schools to clean energy and resource facilities. Its services include everything from design and engineering to full project delivery and maintenance.

Financially, Bird is in excellent shape. The company’s second-quarter (Q2) 2025 results showed revenue of $850.77 million and net income of $20.2 million, reflecting strong margins and disciplined project management. Its backlog of future projects exceeded $4.6 billion, providing visibility for years ahead. Yet what makes Bird especially compelling is its connection to Canada’s long-term infrastructure and energy transition boom. The federal government’s multibillion-dollar investment in housing, public infrastructure, and clean energy is driving a construction super cycle, with Bird as a beneficiary.

Meanwhile, Bird’s yield sits around 2.9% supported by a 42% payout, all while trading at just 10.3 times future earnings and 0.5 times sales. Altogether, it’s one undervalued Canadian stock you won’t want to miss.

Bottom line

Do you want true value? Then dig beyond the headlines and find winners like these three Canadian stocks. Companies that aren’t just a great deal now, but provide decades of long-term growth.