2 Stocks Retirees Should Absolutely Love

Discover strategies for managing stocks during retirement, especially in light of market uncertainties and downturns.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Managing Growth Stock Volatility in Retirement: Even during downturns like the one facing Constellation Software, maintaining growth stocks in a retirement portfolio can be beneficial due to their potential recovery and long-term growth prospects, but requires careful market timing and analysis of indicators like the RSI.
  • Strategic Portfolio Rebalancing for Retirees: Regularly rebalancing your portfolio, such as adjusting asset allocation between growth and dividend stocks, can protect against volatility and enhance dividend income, ensuring sustained income and optimized capital gains especially during market fluctuations.
Retirement can be scary when the stock markets are jittery. Will I lose my life savings if I cash out now? Many people invest in growth stocks, thinking they will convert them into dividend stocks when it is time to retire. What if your growth stock is in a cyclical downturn? If the growth stock is trading near its five-year low, you might lose five years’ worth of rallying.

A stock retirees should hold even on the dip

Take the case of Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). This growth stock is trading near its two-year low as the management change has made investors apprehensive. The transition will not be easy, as the company has been led by the founder. Even if the chief operating officer takes over the realm, the transition might slow the acquisitions.

Constellation operates as a private equity firm where trust in the management is extremely important. Until the new CEO wins the trust of investors, the stock may see downside. If you own the stock, you might be skeptical about selling it and losing two years’ worth of growth.

And if you don’t own the stock, now is a good entry point, as you can get it at a discount. It is the first time since the pandemic that Constellation stock has been oversold, with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 29. RSI measures the 14-day momentum to identify if the stock is oversold (below 30) or overbought (above 70).

Constellation’s secular growth trend remains intact. The company will continue to acquire companies with stable free cash flows and compound them with more acquisitions. The recovery rally that will follow could boost your retirement savings.

How rebalancing can protect retirees from growth stock volatility

Don’t let your retirement savings be dependent on timing the market. Consider maintaining a set asset allocation. Let’s say you determine your asset allocation to be 60% in growth 40% in dividends. Constant rebalancing will help you book profits at the peak and also build your dividend income pool.

StockNo. of SharesShare Price January 2021Dividend IncomeInvestment Value in 2021Allocation
CSU4$2,347.00 $9,388.0075%
CNQ148$15.80$125.80$3,049.4025%
Total   $12,437.40 

Suppose you invested $6,000 in Constellation and $4,000 in Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) in 2020 and bought 4 and 148 shares, respectively. You review your portfolio annually. Their share price momentum changes the allocation to 75% and 25% in January 2021, with Constellation shares valued at $9,388 and CNQ shares valued at $3,049.

You sell one share of Constellation for $2,347 and use that money to buy CNQ shares in January 2021. In this entire exercise, you are booking a portion of the capital gain and transferring that gain into a dividend stock that is trading at a dip.

How rebalancing enhances your stock portfolio

With RebalancingNo. of SharesShare Price January 2026Dividend IncomeInvestment Value in 2026Allocation
CSU3$3,207.8 $9,623.439%
CNQ341$44.28$801.35$15,099.4861%
Total   $24,722.88 

For $2,347, you could have bought 148 shares of CNQ over and above the 193 shares you already own from the initial investment of $4,000 in 2020. As of January 2026, these 341 shares (148 + 193) are worth $15,100, and their annual dividend income is $801. And the Constellation shares are worth $9,623. The allocation has reversed, hinting that it’s time to sell CNQ and buy Constellation.

Why should retirees rebalance?

Had you not done rebalancing and stayed invested in cyclical stocks like these, your returns would be $19,384, and you would have a lower dividend income. You don’t want to retire with such a portfolio where both capital gains and dividends are lower.

Without RebalancingNo. of sharesShare Price January 2026Dividend IncomeInvestment in 2026 is worthAllocation
CSU4$3,207.8 $12,831.266%
CNQ148$44.28$347.80$6,553.4434%
Total   $19,384.64 

You can continue rebalancing even after retirement and enhance your dividend income without adding any additional money from your pocket. Your capital gains will buy you more dividends.

